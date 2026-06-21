Iran coach calls out World Cup’s 47 other managers: ‘I would say something’

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has questioned why the other 47 managers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have remained silent over his team’s treatment by tournament hosts the United States, saying he would have spoken out had another nation faced similar circumstances.
“I ask the other 47 coaches a question, and none of them have responded to me,” Ghalenoei said on Saturday ahead of Iran’s Group G clash with Belgium.
“We are here for football, not politics. Our grievances are to the way they’ve behaved with us. I haven’t heard anything from other coaches, and I’m sure they’re busy preparing their own teams. But if I had seen another team being treated the way we are being treated, I would say something.”
Ghalenoei also struck an emotional note while thanking supporters back home.
“I am very glad that the Iranian nation is behind us,” he said. “Our martyrs in Iran, we play for them.”
The coach said travel restrictions and visa refusals had disrupted Iran’s preparations during the World Cup. He said a request to travel to Los Angeles on Friday ahead of Sunday’s match against Belgium was denied, forcing Iran to spend less than 16 hours in the city before the game.
“We needed to have 24 hours in Los Angeles, but they gave us less than 16 hours, and that is why we had to leave our training halfway,” Ghalenoei said. “These constraints have made it very difficult for us.”
Iran are operating under U.S.-imposed travel restrictions following the outbreak of war between the two countries earlier this year. The squad has been based in Tijuana, Mexico, travelling into the United States only on the eve of matches before returning immediately afterwards.
Ghalenoei said FIFA president Gianni Infantino had attempted to persuade U.S. authorities to allow the team to travel earlier, but the request was unsuccessful.
“They said, ‘Sorry, we weren’t able to do that,'” Ghalenoei said. “That’s going to affect us mentally, especially because as a head coach, I want to focus on technical things.”
Despite the setback, Ghalenoei said he was optimistic Iran would be allowed to travel earlier for next week’s group-stage match against Egypt in Seattle after FIFA held discussions with American authorities.
Midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi echoed his coach’s concerns, saying constant travel had prevented Iran from preparing on equal terms with other teams.
Belgium defender Thomas Meunier also sympathised with Iran’s situation, saying geopolitical conflicts inevitably spill over into football and acknowledging that some Iranian players may have families directly affected by the war.