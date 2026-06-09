Iran federation claims US revoked World Cup ticket allocation for Iranian fans

Iran's Ehsan Hajisafi, right, arrives with his teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Iranian football federation has claimed that the United States has revoked allocation for tickets for their fans at the upcoming FIFA World Cup where Iran will play all their group stage games in the USA.

“With less than three days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup … the United States has once again acted to obstruct the presence of Iranian supporters at the stadiums hosting the national team’s three group stage matches,” FFIRI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Iranian team is currently in Mexico’s Tijuana after a long journey from Turkey’s Antalya. While the Iranian team and the coach have received US visas there are members of the staff who are yet to get theirs. The Athletic reported that two analysts, executives and media officials were among the 13 members of the Iran contingent who had not been given visas.