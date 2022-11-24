scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Iran arrests soccer player over government criticism

Iran has been convulsed by anti-government protests for more than two months, the biggest challenge to its Islamic theocracy in more than a decade.

Ghafouri is also not a part of World Cup Squad . (FILE)

State-linked media in Iran are reporting that Voria Ghafouri, a former member of the country’s national soccer team, has been arrested for criticizing the government.

The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported on Thursday that he was arrested for insulting the national soccer team, which is currently playing in the World Cup, and criticizing the government. Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities and policies throughout his career.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:31:30 pm
