IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report and Weather

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday. Both sides have already met in the qualifier 1, and Bengaluru thrashed Titans in Dharamshala.
However, Titans have played Bengaluru at Ahmedabad and have beaten them earlier in the tournament, and the benefit of knowing how the conditions will play gives Titans a significant advantage. Bengaluru will be very well aware that picking early wickets will be key to inflicting damage against the Titans.
Ahmedabad has been a pitch which has assisted the new ball bowlers, and it will remain the same for the final, regardless of the soil that will be used. Both sides have quality fast bowlers who will enjoy bowling on the Ahmedabad surface, which will both swing and seam. It will test the techniques of the top-order batters.
According to the AccuWeather app, the maximum temperature is 41 degrees, and the minimum is 31 degrees for the final. Because of the drastic temperature change, teams winning the toss might opt to chase due to the possible formation of dew.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma