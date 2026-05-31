IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report and Weather

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday. Both sides have already met in the qualifier 1, and Bengaluru thrashed Titans in Dharamshala.

However, Titans have played Bengaluru at Ahmedabad and have beaten them earlier in the tournament, and the benefit of knowing how the conditions will play gives Titans a significant advantage. Bengaluru will be very well aware that picking early wickets will be key to inflicting damage against the Titans.

RCB vs GT pitch report

Ahmedabad has been a pitch which has assisted the new ball bowlers, and it will remain the same for the final, regardless of the soil that will be used. Both sides have quality fast bowlers who will enjoy bowling on the Ahmedabad surface, which will both swing and seam. It will test the techniques of the top-order batters.