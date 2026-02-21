IOC to ‘look into’ Gianni Infantino’s political neutrality after FIFA chief attends Donald Trump peace board event

President Donald Trump is presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center. (AP Photo)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is under the scanner for taking part in US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace launch. The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Kirsty Coventry has said that the Olympic body will “look into” Infantino’s conduct.

Coventry, in her role as the IOC President, and Infantino, as a member of the IOC, are bound by an oath “to always act independently of … political interests.”

“The Olympic Charter is very clear on what it expects of its members and we will go and research into the alleged signing of documents, I guess,” Coventry said on Friday at her final news conference at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, adding she had been unaware of Infantino being “front and center” at the board of peace event. “Now that you guys have made us aware of it,” she said after a second question on the subject, “we will go back and we’ll have a look into it.”