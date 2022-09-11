scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Inter’s Brozovic grabs late goal to secure 1-0 win over Torino

Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside the area in the 89th minute after a through ball from Nicolo Barella.

Torino's Nikola Vlasic, center, and Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, second right, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter and Torino, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Claudio Grassi/LaPresse via AP)

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves.

Inter are now in third place with 12 points from six games, two points behind leaders Napoli who beat Spezia 1-0 on Friday.

Inter were without the services of injured forward Romelu Lukaku and struggled to score against a solid Torino defence.

The game was even in the first 20 minutes with Torino creating several chances while Inter were trying to gain momentum for counter-attacks.
Nikola Vlasic almost put Torino ahead in the 20th but his shot was saved by Handanovic.

Torino started the second half aggressively with several chances against a passive Inter defence. Handanovic came to the rescue several times with superb saves.

Milan Skriniar could have put Inter in front with a header in the 75th, but Milinkovic-Savic managed to keep it out.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:22:07 am
Back to Ahmedabad, the city which saw key reforms under his watch, Keshav Varma has new task

