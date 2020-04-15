Thibaut Courtois to David de Gea: Players share childhood photos on International Goalkeeper Day

Remembering the legends on International Goalkeeper Day, current Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hailed former Spain and Netherlands no 1 Iker Casillas and Edwin Van der Sar and termed the duo as his idols.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Belgium international shared a picture of his younger days and honoured his colleagues on the occasion.
“Honoring my fellow colleagues on International Goalkeeper Day. As goalkeeper legends, I look up to Casillas and Van der Sar. Thank you both for inspiring me to fulfill my goals as a keeper!” he wrote.
Honoring my fellow colleagues on #InternationalGoalkeeperDay. As goalkeeper legends, I look up to @IkerCasillas & @vdsar1970. Thank you both for inspiring me to fulfill my goals! ⚽👐🏻 pic.twitter.com/1boznSGlgX
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) April 14, 2020
Responding to Courtois’ tweet, Van der Sar stated that he admired former Manchester United no 1 Peter Schmeichell, Hans van Breukelen and Michel Preud’Homme and termed them as legends.
#InternationalGoalkeeperDay 🧤
Thanks @ThibautCourtois.
When I was younger, I admired @Pschmeichel1, Hans van Breukelen & Michel Preud’Homme! 𝙇𝙀𝙂𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙎.
Who inspired you? 💭⚽️ https://t.co/kDzptiGDIG pic.twitter.com/yNfSQyvC0X
— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) April 14, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Meanwhile, current Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also shared a picture of his younger days and expressed his love towards the role.
Sometimes dreams come true.
Love to be a goalkeeper 🧤#InternationalGoalkeeperDay #FelizDiaDelPortero pic.twitter.com/z58TmWc15S
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 14, 2020
A young boy with big dreams #InternationalGoalkeeperDay 🧤 pic.twitter.com/1FeOgK9IAC
— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) April 14, 2020
Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel was also among the many who followed the trend on this occasion.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.