Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Thibaut Courtois to David de Gea: Players share childhood photos on International Goalkeeper Day

Remembering the legends on International Goalkeeper Day, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hailed Iker Casillas and Edwin Van der Sar and termed the duo as his idols

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 15, 2020 7:24:08 pm
In the picture: Thibaut Courtois (left) and David de Gea (right). 

Remembering the legends on International Goalkeeper Day, current Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hailed former Spain and Netherlands no 1 Iker Casillas and Edwin Van der Sar and termed the duo as his idols.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Belgium international shared a picture of his younger days and honoured his colleagues on the occasion.
“Honoring my fellow colleagues on International Goalkeeper Day. As goalkeeper legends, I look up to Casillas and Van der Sar. Thank you both for inspiring me to fulfill my goals as a keeper!” he wrote.

Responding to Courtois’ tweet, Van der Sar stated that he admired former Manchester United no 1 Peter Schmeichell, Hans van Breukelen and Michel Preud’Homme and termed them as legends.

Meanwhile, current Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also shared a picture of his younger days and expressed his love towards the role.

Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel was also among the many who followed the trend on this occasion.

