Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to play ICC match in United States

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will take their rivalry outside Europe for the first time when the two Liga clubs play in the International Champions Cup (ICC) in the United States in July.

The Madrid derby on July 26 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is one of 18 matches that will be played by 12 clubs across the U.S., Europe and Asia in the seventh edition of the competition, according to the ICC match schedule released on Wednesday.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Juventus, AS Roma, AC and Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Benfica and Mexico’s Chivas de Guadalajara are also taking part in the event.

Roma and Chivas will kick off the July 16-Aug. 10 tournament in Chicago, while Manchester United and Inter will get the event started in Asia on July 20 at Singapore’s National Stadium.

United earlier said they had added the pre-season match in Singapore plus games in China and Wales, including a clash with Premier League rivals Tottenham in Shanghai.

Among the other games, Spurs will face Italian champions Juve on July 21 at the Singapore National Stadium.

Juve will also play Inter in China on July 24, with a venue yet to be decided, while Tottenham, who won the event last year, host Inter on Aug. 4 at their new Hotspur Stadium in London.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “It is our fourth time competing in the ICC and these fixtures are against top level sides that will help us with our preparations for the 2019/20 season.”

Atletico and Juventus will close out play in Stockholm.

During the tournament, each team will play three matches, and the club with the most points at the end will win the championship and receive the first trophy of the season.