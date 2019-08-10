International Champions Cup 2019 Live Score, Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Football Live Score: ATL 0-0 JUV

International Champions Cup 2019, Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Match Live Score Streaming Online: Atletico Madrid and Juventus are playing each other on Saturday in the final International Champions Cup match for both sides. The match is part of pre-season preparations for the two sides as they gear up for their respective league challenges.

While the La Liga season begins on August 16, the Serie A starts a week after that. The last time the two sides met was in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in March, when the Italian champions knocked Diego Simeone’s side Atletico out of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate win.