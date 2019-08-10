International Champions Cup 2019 Live Score, Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Football Live Score: ATL 0-0 JUV

International Champions Cup 2019, Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Match Live Score Streaming Online: Atletico Madrid and Juventus are playing each other on Saturday in the final International Champions Cup match for both sides. The match is part of pre-season preparations for the two sides as they gear up for their respective league challenges.
While the La Liga season begins on August 16, the Serie A starts a week after that. The last time the two sides met was in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in March, when the Italian champions knocked Diego Simeone’s side Atletico out of the competition with a 3-2 aggregate win.
De Ligt gets a start
Here's what Juventus's new import De Ligt has to say before the match. He gets a start today.
Warm up
The final game of the 2019 International Champions Cup welcoming two big clubs of European football. Who will be the winner of the battle? The two sets of players are now warming up.
Ready for action
A peek inside the dressing room. Around 15 minutes till kick-off now.
How Atletico are lining up
Kieron Trippier a new name in the Atletico starting XI.
How Juventus are linining up today
So Higuain included in the XI instead of Mandzukic today. No Dybala either.
Hello and welcome
We are about 30 minutes from kick-off in this final Intercontinental Cup tie.