Inter Milan win as Romelu Lukaku double inspires Torino comeback

Romelu Lukaku with Inter manager Antonio Conte after the win. (Reuters)

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan completed a thrilling second half comeback from two goals down to beat Torino 4-2 in Serie A on Sunday, ending a four-match winless run in all competitions.

Simone Zaza struck late in the first half to give the visitors a deserved lead, and Cristian Ansaldi doubled their advantage from the penalty spot after the break.

A hitherto limp Inter performance was sparked to life by the goal and Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku both scored within five minutes of the spot kick to draw the hosts level.

🖤💙 @RomeluLukaku9 scores two & creates the other two as @Inter_en, who were 2-0 down with just over an hour played, win 4-2. The @BelRedDevils striker has 7 goals in 6 @SerieA_EN starts this season. What a player! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DgeqqzyFvB — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 22, 2020

The Belgian striker then netted a penalty of his own with six minutes remaining, before setting up substitute Lautaro Martinez for a last-minute fourth.

Inter, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, move up to fifth place on 15 points, while Torino are 18th with five points.

