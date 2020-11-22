scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 22, 2020
Inter Milan win as Romelu Lukaku double inspires Torino comeback

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and assisted two goals for Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez against Torino to help Inter move up to fifth place on 15 points.

By: Reuters | November 22, 2020 10:06:30 pm
Romelu Lukaku with Inter manager Antonio Conte after the win. (Reuters)

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan completed a thrilling second half comeback from two goals down to beat Torino 4-2 in Serie A on Sunday, ending a four-match winless run in all competitions.

Simone Zaza struck late in the first half to give the visitors a deserved lead, and Cristian Ansaldi doubled their advantage from the penalty spot after the break.

A hitherto limp Inter performance was sparked to life by the goal and Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku both scored within five minutes of the spot kick to draw the hosts level.

The Belgian striker then netted a penalty of his own with six minutes remaining, before setting up substitute Lautaro Martinez for a last-minute fourth.

Inter, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, move up to fifth place on 15 points, while Torino are 18th with five points.

