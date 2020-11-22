Inter Milan win as Romelu Lukaku double inspires Torino comeback

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan completed a thrilling second half comeback from two goals down to beat Torino 4-2 in Serie A on Sunday, ending a four-match winless run in all competitions.
Simone Zaza struck late in the first half to give the visitors a deserved lead, and Cristian Ansaldi doubled their advantage from the penalty spot after the break.
A hitherto limp Inter performance was sparked to life by the goal and Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku both scored within five minutes of the spot kick to draw the hosts level.
🖤💙 @RomeluLukaku9 scores two & creates the other two as @Inter_en, who were 2-0 down with just over an hour played, win 4-2. The @BelRedDevils striker has 7 goals in 6 @SerieA_EN starts this season. What a player! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DgeqqzyFvB
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 22, 2020
The Belgian striker then netted a penalty of his own with six minutes remaining, before setting up substitute Lautaro Martinez for a last-minute fourth.
Inter, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, move up to fifth place on 15 points, while Torino are 18th with five points.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.