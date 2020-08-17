Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Soccer Football - Europa League Quarter Final - Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - August 10, 2020 Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via Reuters/Martin Meissner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

UEFA Europa League 2020, Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk Football Live Score Streaming: Inter Milan can reach their first European final since winning the Champions League in 2010 if they beat Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League semifinals in Germany on Monday.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has been crucial to the success of Antonio Conte’s Inter lineup, scoring in the 2-1 quarterfinal win over Bayer Leverkusen. Lukaku also scored against Getafe in the last 16.

Shakhtar, the 2009 champion, beat a tired Basel squad 4-1 in the quarterfinals. It has its usual blend of Ukrainian defenders holding the line behind Brazil-born attacking talent.

The winner will play Sevilla in Friday’s final after the Spanish club knocked out Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

When is the Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk?

The Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played on Monday night (technically Tuesday), August 18, 2020.

Where is the Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk going to be held?

The Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at the Espirit Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

What time does the Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk begin?

The Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk?

The Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk?

The live streaming of the Europa League semifinal between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will be available on SonyLiv.

