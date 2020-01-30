Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

Nicolo Barella celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side’s second goal during Italian Cup quarter-finals (Source: AP) Nicolo Barella celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side’s second goal during Italian Cup quarter-finals (Source: AP)

Nicolo Barella scored a spectacular volley to help Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday and reach the Italian Cup semifinals.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses both made their debuts for Inter as second-half substitutes after joining from Tottenham and Chelsea, respectively.

Barella scored what was to prove the winner in the 67th minute, volleying in from 20 yards after Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic headed out across.

“I tried and it went into the corner. I need to learn to score easier goals,” Barella said with a smile. Barella’s goal came moments after Eriksen had replaced Alexis Sanchez, with the Denmark playmaker coming on to huge cheers from the San Siro crowd.

“He’s a star. An important player for us,” Barella said. “He will help us lift up our level even more. He’ll make this stadium explode.”

Fiorentina had only equalized seven minutes before Barella’s goal when Martin Caceres headed in a corner to cancel out Antonio Candreva’s first-half opener.

Inter will face Napoli in the last four. AC Milan faces Juventus in the other semifinal. Both will be played over two legs.

