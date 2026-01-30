‘Insulted’ Karim Benzema refuses to play for Al-Ittihad: Why Ballon d’Or winner feels he’s being asked to ‘play for free’

Karim Benzema may not be playing in the Saudi Pro League after this season. The French striker, who plays for Al-Ittihad, is reportedly incensed at the contract extension offer put forward by the League, who are his employers rather than the team. So incensed that according to media reports he has refused to play for the club anymore until the contract situation is dealt with.

A report in French publication L’Équipe noted that Benzema’s camp found the offer “insulting” and believed that accepting it would amount to “playing for free”. Last season, Benzema had captained Al-Ittihad to a league and cup double, which had raised his hopes that he would be offered a bigger contract from the league. This season too, Benzema has discovered his hot streak, scoring 16 goals in 21 league and cup matches.