After their 5-0 blanking of The Netherlands, Germany’s biggest victory over their European rivals since a 7-0 triumph in 1959, national coach Jurgen Klopp gushed over his team calling it an “exceptional” achievement against a top-tier opponent, as per Goal.com.
Germany who left the World Cup downbeat, have been resurrected by the infectious glee of Super Liverpool former manager Klopp. “We scored incredible goals, it was madness,” Klopp told the DFB website. “A great football match and a grandiose experience. I will watch the super goals again and again tonight and in the coming weeks and months,” he added.
Klopp praised his talented crop of players after their 5-0 win over Holland in Nations League, as they finished the 2026 on a historic high in Berlin.
He said he loved his team which had countered the Ditch high press. “You had the feeling that a new manager had to drink this team beautiful – then I arrive and I am instantly in love with 44 men If we get the highly talented players running, it is no fun playing against us. There is nothing greater. It has been huge fun.”
As Germany fell into rhythm of fantastic attacking football. Klopp praised emerging talents Derry Scherhant and Brajan Gruda.
“Good heavens, they can both play football. This is a very special group. We have to make that visible and keep it visible. We cannot change the world, but we can show a friendly face,” he said in typical Klopp style.
He however told DFVB that work was only partly done. “We know that we need time. We will give give ourselves time. We have set the bar high for ourselves, now we always have to get over it. We want to consolidate it gradually. We are not finished. We still have a few building sites. But I am looking forward to our future, it is crazy what is still coming through,” he was quoted by goal.com.