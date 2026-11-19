After their 5-0 blanking of The Netherlands, Germany’s biggest victory over their European rivals since a 7-0 triumph in 1959, national coach Jurgen Klopp gushed over his team calling it an “exceptional” achievement against a top-tier opponent, as per Goal.com.

Germany who left the World Cup downbeat, have been resurrected by the infectious glee of Super Liverpool former manager Klopp. “We scored incredible goals, it was madness,” Klopp told the DFB website. “A great football match and a grandiose experience. I will watch the super goals again and again tonight and in the coming weeks and months,” he added.

Klopp praised his talented crop of players after their 5-0 win over Holland in Nations League, as they finished the 2026 on a historic high in Berlin.