Inquiry opened into Luis Suarez’s Italian language test

Luis Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014. (Source: File)

Authorities are investigating whether Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was illegally helped to pass an Italian language exam last week in order to receive a European passport that could help him transfer to a new club.

While Suarez is not under investigation, the director and general director of the Perugia university where the Uruguay forward took the exam are being investigated for allegedly helping him pass the test, Italian reports said Tuesday.

Suarez had been linked with a possible move to Italian champion Juventus. Suarez’s test grade was allegedly fixed before he took the test.

Suarez is from Uruguay but has Italian ancestors. If he can obtain Italian citizenship, he wouldn’t have to occupy a non-EU spot with a new club.

