Injured Paul Pogba might have played last game for Man United

Updated: April 22, 2022 7:45:36 pm
Paul Pogba might have played his last game for Manchester United. The France midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, came off injured in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday and will take at least four weeks to recover, United manager Ralf Rangnick said Friday.
I don’t think it is very likely that he will be able to play again (this season), Rangnick said. Pogba joined United in 2016 for a second spell at a club where he came through the academy, before moving to Juventus in 2012.
He has struggled to reproduce the form he delivers on a more consistent basis for the French national team.
