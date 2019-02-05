‘Injured’ Neymar celebrates 27th birthday with ‘red’ crutches

PSG star football Neymar celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday on crutches. The Brazilian footballer suffered a fracture in the fifth right metatarsal in his foot last week during a French Cup fixture against RC Strasbourg. The injury, which is similar to the injury he suffered last year prior to the World Cup, will see him miss at least 10 weeks of football.

According to a report by news agency AFP, the footballer refused to let the recent setback deter his morale and celebrated his birthday at a glittering party in Paris on Monday evening along with his family, PSG teammates and a few celebrities. Among the 200 guests, DJ Bob Sinclair, Brazilian singer Wesley Safadao and world surf champion Gabriel Medina made it to the Pavillon Gabriel near the Champs-Elysees.

At the event, Neymar was seen greeting the guests leaning on red crutches, which kept with the color theme for the “Nuit Rouge (Red Night)”.

Among his club teammates, there were PSG skipper Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The Brazilian international will miss the upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester United next week.

There were fears that he could miss the remainder of the season due to the injury, but the club has confirmed that Neymar will undergo a “conservative treatment” and will be able to return around mid-April after missing out 12 games for the club.