Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Injured Messi ruled out of PSG’s Champions League game against Benfica

PSG are top of Group H at the halfway stage with seven points, the same as Benfica, while Juventus are four points behind in third.

Lionel Messi | PSG | Champions LeaguePSG's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group H soccer match between SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. (AP Photo)

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not be involved against Benfica on Tuesday after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for the Champions League group stage game, the French club said on Monday.

Messi had missed the weekend’s Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims in which PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

The 35-year-old had asked to be withdrawn in the second half of the reverse fixture at Benfica last week due to the calf problem.
Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches will also miss Tuesday’s game.

