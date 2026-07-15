FIFA president Infantino faces IOC complaint over political neutrality breaches in Trump support

US President Donald Trump has admitted that he intervened to get FIFA to allow Folarin Balogun to play the hosts' FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium. (AP Photo)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing a complaint over alleged political neutrality breaches, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked to investigate his ties to US President Donald Trump, including his role in a controversial World Cup red-card decision, Reuters reported.

The complaint, filed by advocacy group FairSquare, claims Infantino violated IOC rules on multiple occasions. Among the instances cited is his possible involvement in overturning a one-match ban for US striker Folarin Balogun, allowing him to feature against Belgium in the Round of 16 on July 6.

Infantino has acknowledged receiving a call from Trump, who publicly pushed for Balogun to be allowed to play. However, the FIFA president has insisted he did not interfere with the disciplinary process.