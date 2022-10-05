India’s squad for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 announced

India U-17 National Women’s team squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2022 has been announced on Wednesday. The World cup is scheduled to begin next week. The team’s head coach Thomas Dennerby announced the 21-player squad.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil. They will face USA on October 11, followed by Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17, respectively, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Here's the list of 2⃣1️⃣ Young Tigresses 🐯, who will be fighting for 🇮🇳 in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 🤩#U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/q2ClqkSinm — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 5, 2022

“It’s a new situation for everyone. India have never played the World Cup before. This is different ball game altogether. It’s a unique chance to show everyone that we have prepared well and will not allow anyone to run over us. Everyone wants to play the World Cup, but I can only select the best 21 in the squad,” Coach Dennerby said.

The final list of 21 registered players:

GOALKEEPERS: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (1), Melody Chanu Keisham (13), Anjali Munda (21)

DEFENDERS: Astam Oraon (5),Kajal (20), Naketa (3), Purnima Kumari (2), Varshika (19), Shilky Devi Hemam (4)

MIDFIELDERS: Babina Devi Lisham (6), Nitu Linda (17), Shailja (15), Shubhangi Singh (16)

FORWARDS: Anita Kumari (11), Lynda Kom Serto (9), Neha (7), Rejiya Devi Laishram (18), Shelia Devi Loktongbam (12), Kajol Hubert Dsouza (8), Lavanya Upadhyay (10), Sudha Ankita Tirkey (14)

India’s fixtures in Group A of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022:

October 11: Ind vs USA (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).

October 14: Ind vs Morocco (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).

October 17: Brazil vs Ind (8 pm IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar).