Indian women’s football team complete a double over Indonesia

Indian women’s football team notched up a second successive victory over Indonesia, beating the hosts 2-0 in the second friendly match on Wednesday.

While Sanju scored in the first half, Dangmei Grace netted the second goal just minutes ahead of the full-time whistle.

India had defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the previous match on Sunday.

India made a good start right with right-back Dalima Chhibber being the main initiator from the flank.

A couple of early free-kicks from long range saw winger Sanju, and striker Anju Tamang missing narrowly.

As Head coach Maymol Rocky egged her team on, Sanju put the visitors into the lead with a perfectly-placed shot into the top right corner after Ratanbala played her through into the Indonesian penalty area.

This goal gave more gusto to the Indian side, as they attacked with more purpose.

The home side nearly pulled level a few minutes later, as a cross from the right was met with a header. But it hit the cross-bar and looped out of play.

India managed to keep the play in the opposition third for long periods and their efforts finally paid dividends in the second minute of injury-time when Dangmei Grace chipped a rebound over the Indonesia keeper to make it 2-0.

India Starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (C); Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Jabamani Tudu; Sangita Basfore, Ratanbala Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan; Sanju, Dangmei Grace, Anju Tamang.