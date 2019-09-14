Indian women footballers made to play in appalling conditions, flooded ground

Toggle Menu
The conditions at the ground were so appalling that the players were finding it difficult to even move the ball on the waterlogged pitch.

Indian women footballers made to play in appalling conditions. (Source: Tanvie Hans Twitter)

While the Indian men football team is being lauded for their gutsy performance against Qatar in World Cup qualifier, there has been an outcry over the Indian women footballers being made to play in bad conditions back home.

Participating in the 25th Senior Women’s National Championships in Arunachal Pradesh, the players were asked to play at Pasighat and CHF stadiums which were drenched with rain water to the level that puddles were formed. The conditions at the ground were so appalling that the players were finding it difficult to even move the ball on the waterlogged pitch.

Karnataka skipper Tanvie Hans took to Twitter, sharing images of the ‘heart-breaking’ conditions of the playing grounds. “We lost against Bihar yesterday, and I walked off in tears, not because of the loss, but because it was hardly a game of football. The ground was flooded, and the ball was hardly moving. Heart broken by the conditions we are being asked to play in. I would be, even if we won,” she wrote.

A crowd-sourced account on Women’s football India followed it up with a video of the CHF stadium pitch, bringing to light the sad reality of the game in the country. “Dear India, THESE are also our teams and THESE are also our players. These aren’t conditions any professional footballer should have to play in,” the account tweeted.

Indian national footballers Sandesh Jhingan and Aditi Chauhan were among others to express their disappointment on the nature of facilities being provided to women footballers. Here are some of the reactions:

No complaints were raised to the APFA regarding the ground conditions.

