Indian women’s football team leaves for friendlies against Uzbekistan

The Indian senior women’s national team departed for Uzbekistan on Tuesday for back-to-back international friendlies against Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

The first match is slated for August 30, while the second is scheduled for September 2.

The squad headed to Uzbekistan on the back of a preparatory camp in the capital which had kicked off on August 20.

Head coach Maymol Rocky stated the team is in “prime condition” ahead of their next challenge.

“The camp in Delhi was a highly successful one,” she said.

“All the girls came in refreshed after a small break, and put their best foot forward in each and every session. I am happy with everyone’s commitment, and performance. We are in prime condition to take on Uzbekistan,” she added.

Uzbekistan are currently ranked 44 in the FIFA Women’s Ranking while India are 57.

The last meeting between Uzbekistan and India was in February earlier this year in the Turkish Women’s Cup, which ended in a solitary goal loss for India.

“It was a really hard-fought match against Uzbekistan. They are a strong team but we will fight to win,” Maymol mentioned, before adding: “The latest test will help us see where we stand and the whole team is looking forward to giving their 100 percent.”

Midfielder Sangita Basfore, who wore the skipper’s armband against Uzbekistan in Turkey, said that both teams are “well-matched”.

“In the last match, we fought hard against Uzbekistan and created many chances. But they had the last laugh. I would say that both sides are equal and well-matched. We hope we can continue our positive run and give a good account of ourselves.”