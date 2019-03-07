ISL semifinal, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When is NEUFC vs BFC first leg?

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: NorthEast United FC will take on previous season’s runners-up Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the first semi-final of Indian Super League on Thursday. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and the kick-off is scheduled at 7.30 pm.

Advertising

The Highlanders secured a berth in the play-offs for the first time after the team finished fourth, just two points above Jamshedpur FC. Despite sharing equal points and same number of wins with FC Goa, Bengaluru FC were placed top of the table thanks to a better head-to-head record.

When is Indian Super League semifinal match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League semifinal between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC will be played on March 7, 2019.

Advertising

Where is Indian Super League semifinal match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League semifinal match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time does Indian Super League semifinal match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC?

Indian Super League semifinal match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7.30 pm. The teams will be announced around 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Indian Super League semifinal match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC?

Indian Super League semifinal match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Bangla for regional commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Indian Super League play-offs match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC?

Advertising

Indian Super League semifinal match between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.