ISL semifinal live streaming, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: When is Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa first leg?

ISL Live Streaming, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: After suffering two heavy defeats against FC Goa in the league stage, Mumbai City FC will seek for revenge when they meet in the all-important semi-final of the Indian Super League. Goa secured a comprehensive 5-0 win in the first match in October and then went on to snap Mumbai’s winning run by defeating them 2-0 in their own backyard in February.

Goa, on the other hand, would like to maintain their supreme form against their opponent. The franchise have a lethal weapon in the form of Ferran Corominas, who is currently the leading goal-scorer of the tournament. Apart from Corominas, Goa’s hopes will also be pinned on the performance of Spaniard Edu Bedia, who plays as central mid-fielder and has seven goals to his name.

When is Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

The Indian Super League semifinal between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be played on March 9, 2019.

Where is Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

The Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

What time does Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will begin at 7.30 pm. The teams will be announced around 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Bangla for regional commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa?

Indian Super League semifinal match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.