ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming: GOA 0-1 MUM in first half

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Live Score Streaming: Mumbai City will have to pull off a miracle and then some if they are still harbouring hopes of making it into the final. Fairy tale stories are not hard to come by in football these days with the I-League providing another unheralded champion and the number of big comebacks we have seen in the Champions League over the past two years.

Mumbai City will have to tap into the spirit of all these stories if they are to overturn a 5-1 deficit they take from their home leg. FC Goa are no easy team to score against – they had seven consecutive clean sheets before the semi-final.

VS Semi-Final 2 - 2nd Leg | 12 Mar 2019 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa Match Details FC Goa 0 1 Mumbai City FC 6’ Rafael Bastos Match Center