ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Live Score Streaming: GOA 0-1 MUM in first half

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Live Score Streaming: Mumbai City will have to pull off a miracle and then some if they are still harbouring hopes of making it into the final. Fairy tale stories are not hard to come by in football these days with the I-League providing another unheralded champion and the number of big comebacks we have seen in the Champions League over the past two years.
Mumbai City will have to tap into the spirit of all these stories if they are to overturn a 5-1 deficit they take from their home leg. FC Goa are no easy team to score against – they had seven consecutive clean sheets before the semi-final.
Semi-Final 2 - 2nd Leg | 12 Mar 2019
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
FC Goa
Mumbai City FC
- 6’ Rafael Bastos
Mumbai City lead
Just the start Mumbai City FC were hoping for. A poor clearance by the FC Goa defender as his shot goes straight to Arnold Issoko. Issoko controls the ball and goes past two defenders before cutting it to Rafael Bastos, who punches in the opening goal for the visitors.
KICK OFF!
The referee blows the whistle and the semi-final match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC is underway.
The players are out in the middle for the Indian National Anthem. We are minutes away from the much-awaited kickoff.
MUMBAI CITY
PLAYING XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Anwar Ali, Joyner Lourenco, Lucian Goian, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Arnold Issoko, Milan Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado (C), Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos.
Subs: Ravi Kumar (GK), Matias Mirabaje, Mohammed Rafique, Sanju Pradhan, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Alen Deory, Pranjal Bhumij.
FC GOA
PLAYING XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Ferran Corominas.
Subs: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Zaid Krouch, Edu Bedia, Manvir Singh
Hello and welcome!
The aggregate score at the beginning of this match is 5-1 in FC Goa's favour. It means what we will get to see today will be either of two extremes. You won't be able to describe as a "good match" or a "nice match, not that great;" it will either be a dead rubber, or an absolute thriller.