ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Northeast United Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru look to score early

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Hardly anything went right for Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the semi-final. In the first half, they hardly looked like the side that finished top of the table for the second time in a row as their midfield struggled to piece together more than two passes consistently. This changed in the second half with the introduction of Xisco Hernandez but NorthEast’s industry and waves of attacks was reflected in the 2-1 scoreline that was in their favour.

However, the away goal that Bengaluru got could be a turning point. They are playing in front of their boisterous home crowd who are known to get under skin of the opposition and scoring one more goal would mean that they would be through to a second final in a row.

VS Semi-Final 1 - 2nd Leg | 11 Mar 2019 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Match Details Bengaluru FC 0 0 NorthEast United FC Match Center