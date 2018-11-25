ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos could be postponed: Official

Toggle Menu
Monday's ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium could be postponed due to the demise of Kannada actor-turned-politician Ambareesh.

Monday’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium could be postponed due to the demise of Kannada actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. “We will keep you posted if there are any changes in the schedule. The venue will be the same. The match could be postponed to a later date,” a BFC official told PTI here.

The actor died late Saturday evening at a city hospital. Delhi Dynamos will now practice at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence as the body has been kept at the stadium for people to pay their last respects, the official said.

Bengaluru are second on the points-table with 16 points from six games, behind FC Goa, who also have as many points after playing eight games. While Delhi are yet to win a game in eight attempts.

The pre-match press conferences have also been cancelled. Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning.

