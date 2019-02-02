ISL: Marcelino brace wins it for FC Pune City against Chennaiyin

FC Pune City rode on Marcelino’s double strike to beat a struggling Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League match at the Nehru stadium in Chennai on Saturday, to boost its chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

Pune City is in seventh position on the points table with 14 from 13 game while defending champion Chennaiyin is last with five points from 14 games following a 11th defeat this season.

After a goalless first half, the host went ahead in the 55th minute as new signing C K Vineeth scored only to see Pune City hit back with two quick strikes. The game came alive for a period of five minutes which saw three goals being scored.

The second half began just like the first one and the initial 10 minutes looked like the game was going to go goalless till the end but a deflected shot landed fortunately at the feet of Vineeth, who slotted the ball home easily to help his team take the lead.

The advantage though did not last long as Marcelino shot at goal was not completely saved and the ball crept through inside the goal. And a minute later, it became even worse for the hosts as the Pune City star doubled his and his team’s goal tally for the night.

Anirudh Thapa had replaced Andrea Orlandi for the hosts and new manager Phil Brown made three changes from the last time FC Pune City played, a 2-0 win over Goa on 11 December 2018. Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic and Deigo Carlos found a place in the starting XI.