ISL 2019 Final Football Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru FC, FC Goa eye maiden title

ISL 2019 Final Football Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru FC made a stunning comeback in the second leg of their semifinal against NorthEast United to reach the final. The side led by Sunil Chhetri, trailing 2-1 going into the match, scored three goals in the second half to take the aggregate score to 3-2. Bengaluru FC failed to win the title last season, after losing the final to Chennaiyin FC and would be eager to not repeat the same mistakes.
FC Goa, on the other hand, suffered the same fate in the final in 2015, against Chennaiyin FC, and would be eager to clinch their maiden title with the opportunity in hand. Catch live score and updates of ISL 2019 Final between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.
B Sai Praneeth is playing Shi Yuki in the final of the Swiss Open. The tournament was being shown until now on Star Sports 2 but has now been shunted away for showing their pre-match show for the ISL. Star Sports is showing a pre-match show instead of live action in which an Indian player could win a major title. Go figure. You can follow our live blog to stay abreast of what is happening in that match.
After their heartbreaking loss to Chennaiyin FC last season, Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had floated a hashtag - #leaguehotitokyahota. Indeed, if the ISL ended at the league stage last season, Bengaluru FC would have won the title on a canter. This year though, not much would have been different from what is the case today. FC Goa and Bengaluru ended the league stage level on points and so it would have been a last-day wrestle between the two had this been a league, although that may not have been in a match between the two per se. But the reality is that we have a final, in which these two are playing and what they did throughout the season doesn't matter at all. If they win this match, they win the title.
Pipped at the post by a common nemesis in the past, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will take another shot at glory when they square off in the final of Indian Super League here Sunday. Both the teams made it to the summit clash, to be played at the Mumbai Football Arean, in rather contrasting manner. Bengaluru had sealed their place in the final for the second successive year with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the play-off, recovering from a 2-1 defeat in the first leg. Goa, despite a 1-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in the second leg semi-final, made it to the final on better aggregate, having won the first leg 5-1.
After their heartbreaking loss to Chennaiyin FC last season, Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had floated a hashtag - #leaguehotitokyahota. Indeed, if the ISL ended at the league stage last season, Bengaluru FC would have won the title on a canter. This year though, not much would have been different from what is the case today. FC Goa and Bengaluru ended the league stage level on points and so it would have been a last-day wrestle between the two had this been a league, although that may not have been in a match between the two per se. But the reality is that we have a final, in which these two are playing and what they did throughout the season doesn't matter at all. If they win this match, they win the title.