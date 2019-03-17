ISL 2019 Final Football Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru FC, FC Goa eye maiden title

ISL 2019 Final Football Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru FC made a stunning comeback in the second leg of their semifinal against NorthEast United to reach the final. The side led by Sunil Chhetri, trailing 2-1 going into the match, scored three goals in the second half to take the aggregate score to 3-2. Bengaluru FC failed to win the title last season, after losing the final to Chennaiyin FC and would be eager to not repeat the same mistakes.

FC Goa, on the other hand, suffered the same fate in the final in 2015, against Chennaiyin FC, and would be eager to clinch their maiden title with the opportunity in hand. Catch live score and updates of ISL 2019 Final between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.

VS Final | 17 Mar 2019 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Bengaluru FC 0 0 FC Goa