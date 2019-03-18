ISL 2019 final, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Reactions to Bengaluru’s maiden title win

Bengaluru FC beat FC Goa 1-0 in Mumbai on Sunday to win their maiden Indian Super League title. This makes them the first former I-League champions to have won the ISL, having joined the latter only last year. Rahul Bheke scored in the 116th minute with a well-placed header after a corner routine to win the title for his team. Both sides were playing the ISL final for a second time with FC Goa having lost to Chennaiyin FC in 2015 and Bengaluru FC to the same side last year.

Albert Roca was on the touchline of the Kanteerava last year when Bengaluru lost the final to Chennaiyin. He congratulated his former wards for their achievement on Sunday.

The Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore also extended their congratulations to the winners. This must have been a tricky situation for them, on the one hand, Bengaluru FC are representing the city they represent in the IPL but on the other, their talismanic captain Virat Kohli is a co-owner of FC Goa.

Delhi Capitals also congratulated the newly elected ISL champions.

Angel Rangel, who might be best known to Premier League fans for the 10 years he spent with Swansea City, had trained with Bengaluru FC in the off season when the club was touring Spain. He plays for Queens Park Rangers in the second tier of English football.

Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi was also following the final keenly.

Mumbai City FC were knocked out in the semi-final by FC Goa.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is also co-owner of Chennaiyin FC who finished bottom of the table this year, sent his regards to Bengaluru FC as did the Delhi Dynamos defender Gianni Zuiverloon.

FC Pune City finished seventh in the league but they did have the pleasure of beating FC Goa 2-0 in December.

Bengaluru FC have won the I-League and Fed Cup twice and the inaugural Indian Super Cup last year.