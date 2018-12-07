ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City Highlights: Pune beat Kerala 1-0https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/indian-super-league/isl-2018-live-score-kerala-blasters-vs-fc-pune-city-football-live-score-streaming-5483520/
ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City Highlights: Pune beat Kerala 1-0
ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City Highlights: Kerala Blasters' dry run at home in the Indian Super League continued as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to FC Pune City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City Highlights: Kerala Blasters’ dry run at home in the Indian Super League continued as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to FC Pune City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. Kerala have been winless at home this season and have not picked up full points since their opening round win against ATK.
The only goal of the match came in the 20th minute from Marcelinho as Pune City registered only their second win of the campaign. The win takes Pune to eighth spot and are now only a point off Kerala who remain a spot above. Blasters are winless in 10 games now.
ISL 2018 Football, Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City: Highlights
Full time!
Full time! Marcelinho's goal proves to be the difference between the two sides KER 0-1 PUN
5 minutes
5 minutes of added time. Can Kerala pull one back? KER 0-1 PUN
85' SAVE
Kamaljit makes the FC Pune City goal impregnable. Meanwhile, Martin Diaz makes his way on the field for Nim Dorjee Tamang. KER 0-1 PUN
70'
Marko goes for goal from the outside of his foot, but the keeper does well to ward it off. KER 0-1 PUN
58' CLOSE
Marko takes a shot, but it's just off target. Very unlucky. KER 0-1 PUN
Kerala on the front foot
Kerala look a different side in these opening exchanges of the second half. Vineeth has galvanised the men in yellow. KER 0-1 PUN
Half Time!
2 minutes of added time comes to an end. KER 0-1 PUN
30' Shoots it Wide!
Was always going away from goal. Stojanovic from a long way out, on the inside right channel, decides to go for goal. He hits it, but the angle isn't helping his cause. It goes wide of the far post.
GOAL!
Marcelinho hits the target as Pune go one goal ahead. KER 0-1 PUN
KICK OFF
Pune get the ball rolling and lose it almost immediately with a loose pass that Doungel picks up, he makes his way to the D and takes a feeble shot from there.
TEAMS!
FC Pune City: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Nim Dorjee Tamang, Matt Mills, Sarthak Golui, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Jonathan Vila, Robin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Marcelinho, Iain Hume.
Kerala Blasters: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Cyril Kali, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Seiminlen Doungel, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Zakeer Mundampara, Courage Pekuson, Slavisa Stojanovic.
Hello and welcome!
Kerala Blasters are aiming to reduce the gap that has opened up between the top six and the bottom four. A win here will go a long way in helping them catch up with the top half of the table and push for a knockout spot. FC Pune City have had a terrible season thus far and paying a visit to Kerala Blasters' home ground might not be what they would have hoped for at this juncture.
ISL 2018 Football, Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City Football: David James spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference and bemoaned his team’s failure to get a win in their last outing against Jamshedpur FC. “It was a very good performance. I watched it again on video and it was a very good performance. It was another game that we haven’t won after a great performance. The spirit in the team is very good, very positive after that. But again, there is a bit of frustration because of the decisions that went against us,” he said.
