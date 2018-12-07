ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City Highlights: Pune beat Kerala 1-0

ISL 2018, Kerala Blasters vs FC Pune City Highlights: Kerala Blasters’ dry run at home in the Indian Super League continued as they suffered a 0-1 defeat to FC Pune City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. Kerala have been winless at home this season and have not picked up full points since their opening round win against ATK.

The only goal of the match came in the 20th minute from Marcelinho as Pune City registered only their second win of the campaign. The win takes Pune to eighth spot and are now only a point off Kerala who remain a spot above. Blasters are winless in 10 games now.

