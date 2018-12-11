Toggle Menu
ISL 2018 Highlights: FC Pune City defeat FC Goa 2-0https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/indian-super-league/isl-2018-fc-pune-city-vs-fc-goa-live-score-streaming-5488776/

ISL 2018 Highlights: FC Pune City defeat FC Goa 2-0

ISL 2018, FC Pune City vs FC Goa: Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic gave FC Pune City 2-0 victory over FC Goa on Tuesday.

ISL 2018 Highlights: FC Pune City beat FC Goa 2-0.

ISL 2018, FC Goa vs FC Pune City Highlights: FC Pune City continued with their resurgence as they produced a spirited display to register a 2-0 win over FC Goa in Indian Super League clash at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. A terrific striker from Marcelinho in the 74th minute and a late penalty from Marko Stankovic (90+3’) separated the two sides as Pune kept consecutive clean sheets and finished the match with three points.

FT

Match 54 | 11 Dec 2018

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

Match Details

FC Pune City

2
  • 74’ Marcelo Leite Pereira
  • 90’ Marko Stankovic
0

FC Goa

    Match Center
    FC Pune City Won The Match

    Live Blog

    ISL 2018, FC Pune City vs FC Goa Highlights:

    FT: FC Pune City 2-0 FC Goa

    FC Pune City register their second win on the trot, defeat FC Goa 2-0 at home. Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic scored in a 2-0 win for the Stallions.

    GOAL

    PENALTY! Marko Stankovic sends Mohammad Nawaz the wrong way and doubles Pune's lead towards the end of the match. Stankovic scores three minutes into the stoppage time! It's all over now for FC Goa.

    Double booking as well

    Back-to-back yellow cards picked up by Pune's Kamaljit Singh and Jonathan Vila.

    Double substitutiton

    That's a double substitution for FC Goa. Manvir Singh and Carlos Pena in. Ahmed Jahouh and Mandar out.

    PUNE TAKES 1-0 LEAD

    GOAL! And what a goal! Marcelinho makes some space and unleashes a rocket from 25 yards to give FC Pune City 1-0 lead in the second half.

    SAVE

    Jahouh lets one fly but the keeper is equal to the effort and tips it over the bar. Kamaljit comes to the rescue once again as he denies Jahouh

    Matt Mills injured

    Matt Mills seems to have pulled a muscle and is subbed off. Gurtej Singh is introduced in his stead.  Mills passes the armband to Adil Khan

    Pune defence

    FC Goa have created enough chances in the match so far but the Pune defence has stood strong to deny them a lead. The score remains goalless.

    Corominas' shot blocked

    FC Goa's Corominas with some lovely footwork inside the Pune box as he gets past 3 defenders but his shot is blocked.

    Second half

    Second half between FC Pune City and FC Goa is underway in Pune.

    HT: FC Pune City 0-0 FC Goa

    It has been a goalless first half in the ISL clash between FC Pune City and FC Goa, who have dominated the match so far. The visitors created multiple chances but could not get past Kamaljeet.

    Booking

    FC Pune City's Iain Hume is booked for a tackle on Hugo.

    Missed chances

    Edu Bedia's effort is off the crossbar after FC Pune's Marcelinho's header goes over the bar. Missed chances from both ends. Is this heading into a goalless first half?

    Yellow card

    Jahouh is given a yellow card for a rash sliding challenge on Robin Singh. The Goa midfielder will miss the next match.

    Corner for Goa

    Adil Khan heads it back to his own keepe from the corner. That was very close to being an own goal Kamaljit manages to keep the ball out. That was close.

    Chance for Goa

    After the scare for Goa, the visitors step up as Edu finds Brandon on the left but his powerful strike is straight at the keeper! FC Goa with a corner.

    Mohammad Nawaz injured

    Marcelinho one on one with the Goa keeper, but he comes out to make a great safe, getting injured in the process. The game is halted as the keeper receives medical attention.

    FC Goa dominating in Pune

    Lenny builds a counter-attack off a clearance. Edu's strike from the resulting move is well above the crossbar.  Another good chance by Goa goes to waste. 

    Off target

    That was a good build up by visitors FC Goa. Seriton receives the ball on the right side. He sends a cross to Hugo, who is in the box, but his shot goes off target. 

    Early goal?

    FC Pune City have scored 50% of their goals in the opening 15 minutes, while FC Goa have netted six, the most by a club this season. Do we see an early goal coming?

    Hume is down

    Five minutes into the game and both the sides have struggled to create any chances. Rather boring start to the match. Hume is down on the ground after a clash with Fall.

    Match underway

    FC Pune City vs FC Goa underway at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. Can Goa get back on track with a win against Pune City after an extended break?

    Starting XI

    FC Pune City:  Kamaljit Singh (GK), Nim Dorjee Tamang, Matt Mills (C), Adil Khan, Jonathan Vila, Iain Hume, Marcelo Pereira, Sarthak Golui, Martin Diaz, Ashique Kuruniyan, Robin Singh

    FC Goa XI:  Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali 

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Pune City and FC Goa. Goa who have failed to overpower the opponents in the last two games is returning to action after a gap of 12 days. Pune, on the other hand, are suffering from inconsistency as they stand eight on the table with two wins so far. 

    Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android