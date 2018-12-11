ISL 2018 Highlights: FC Pune City defeat FC Goa 2-0

ISL 2018, FC Goa vs FC Pune City Highlights: FC Pune City continued with their resurgence as they produced a spirited display to register a 2-0 win over FC Goa in Indian Super League clash at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. A terrific striker from Marcelinho in the 74th minute and a late penalty from Marko Stankovic (90+3’) separated the two sides as Pune kept consecutive clean sheets and finished the match with three points.

FT Match 54 | 11 Dec 2018 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune Match Details FC Pune City 2 74’ Marcelo Leite Pereira

74’ Marcelo Leite Pereira 90’ Marko Stankovic 0 FC Goa Match Center FC Pune City Won The Match