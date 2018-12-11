ISL 2018 Highlights: FC Pune City defeat FC Goa 2-0

ISL 2018, FC Goa vs FC Pune City Highlights: FC Pune City continued with their resurgence as they produced a spirited display to register a 2-0 win over FC Goa in Indian Super League clash at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. A terrific striker from Marcelinho in the 74th minute and a late penalty from Marko Stankovic (90+3’) separated the two sides as Pune kept consecutive clean sheets and finished the match with three points.
FT
Match 54 | 11 Dec 2018
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
FC Pune City
2
- 74’ Marcelo Leite Pereira
- 90’ Marko Stankovic
0
FC Goa
FC Pune City Won The Match
FC Pune City register their second win on the trot, defeat FC Goa 2-0 at home. Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic scored in a 2-0 win for the Stallions.
GOAL
PENALTY! Marko Stankovic sends Mohammad Nawaz the wrong way and doubles Pune's lead towards the end of the match. Stankovic scores three minutes into the stoppage time! It's all over now for FC Goa.
Double booking as well
Back-to-back yellow cards picked up by Pune's Kamaljit Singh and Jonathan Vila.
Double substitutiton
That's a double substitution for FC Goa. Manvir Singh and Carlos Pena in. Ahmed Jahouh and Mandar out.
PUNE TAKES 1-0 LEAD
GOAL! And what a goal! Marcelinho makes some space and unleashes a rocket from 25 yards to give FC Pune City 1-0 lead in the second half.
SAVE
Jahouh lets one fly but the keeper is equal to the effort and tips it over the bar. Kamaljit comes to the rescue once again as he denies Jahouh
Matt Mills injured
Matt Mills seems to have pulled a muscle and is subbed off. Gurtej Singh is introduced in his stead. Mills passes the armband to Adil Khan
Pune defence
FC Goa have created enough chances in the match so far but the Pune defence has stood strong to deny them a lead. The score remains goalless.
Corominas' shot blocked
FC Goa's Corominas with some lovely footwork inside the Pune box as he gets past 3 defenders but his shot is blocked.
Second half
Second half between FC Pune City and FC Goa is underway in Pune.
HT: FC Pune City 0-0 FC Goa
It has been a goalless first half in the ISL clash between FC Pune City and FC Goa, who have dominated the match so far. The visitors created multiple chances but could not get past Kamaljeet.
Booking
FC Pune City's Iain Hume is booked for a tackle on Hugo.
Missed chances
Edu Bedia's effort is off the crossbar after FC Pune's Marcelinho's header goes over the bar. Missed chances from both ends. Is this heading into a goalless first half?
Yellow card
Jahouh is given a yellow card for a rash sliding challenge on Robin Singh. The Goa midfielder will miss the next match.
Corner for Goa
Adil Khan heads it back to his own keepe from the corner. That was very close to being an own goal Kamaljit manages to keep the ball out. That was close.
Chance for Goa
After the scare for Goa, the visitors step up as Edu finds Brandon on the left but his powerful strike is straight at the keeper! FC Goa with a corner.
Mohammad Nawaz injured
Marcelinho one on one with the Goa keeper, but he comes out to make a great safe, getting injured in the process. The game is halted as the keeper receives medical attention.
FC Goa dominating in Pune
Lenny builds a counter-attack off a clearance. Edu's strike from the resulting move is well above the crossbar. Another good chance by Goa goes to waste.
Off target
That was a good build up by visitors FC Goa. Seriton receives the ball on the right side. He sends a cross to Hugo, who is in the box, but his shot goes off target.
Early goal?
FC Pune City have scored 50% of their goals in the opening 15 minutes, while FC Goa have netted six, the most by a club this season. Do we see an early goal coming?
Hume is down
Five minutes into the game and both the sides have struggled to create any chances. Rather boring start to the match. Hume is down on the ground after a clash with Fall.
Match underway
FC Pune City vs FC Goa underway at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. Can Goa get back on track with a win against Pune City after an extended break?
Starting XI
FC Pune City: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Nim Dorjee Tamang, Matt Mills (C), Adil Khan, Jonathan Vila, Iain Hume, Marcelo Pereira, Sarthak Golui, Martin Diaz, Ashique Kuruniyan, Robin Singh
FC Goa XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mohamed Ali
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Pune City and FC Goa. Goa who have failed to overpower the opponents in the last two games is returning to action after a gap of 12 days. Pune, on the other hand, are suffering from inconsistency as they stand eight on the table with two wins so far.