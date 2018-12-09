ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City Highlights: 10-man Mumbai hold Bengaluru to 1-1 draw

Bengaluru FC failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage in the second half as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Mumbai City FC in an engrossing Indian Super League match here on Sunday.
In an end-to-end affair till the last minute, Udanta Singh gave Bengaluru the lead in the 23rd minute but Modou Sougou equalised in the 31st minute. Bengaluru maintained their unbeaten record while Mumbai took their unbeaten streak to seven matches.
FT
Match 53 | 09 Dec 2018
Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC
1
- 23’ Udanta Singh Kumam
1
Mumbai City FC
- 31’ Pape Amodou Sougou
Full time!
Full time! BEN 1-1 MUM. Despite being down to 10-men, Mumbai fought hard and earned a well-deserved draw.
Good save!
A brilliant save and a header which hit the crossbar - a lot is happening in Bengaluru tonight. 5 minutes of time added on. No change in the scoreline. BEN 1-1 MUM
RED CARD!
RED CARD! A poor beginning to the second half for the away team. Sehnaj Singh gets the marching order. Mumbai City are now down to 10-men. BEN 1-1 MUM
Halftime!
Halftime! Its 1-1 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. BEN 1-1 MUM
31' GOAL!!!
GOAL! Mumbai equalize with Sougou's brilliant header. Issoko cuts inside and his cross finds Modou Sougou who gets low and heads it home BEN 1-1 MUM
23' GOAL
GOAL! Udanta Singh' header gives Bengaluru the lead. Chencho passes it to Bheke down the left and his cross is headed home by Udanta. BFC have the lead at home. BEN 1-0 MUM
20'
WHAT A CHANCE! Nishu skips free of his marker and swings one in from the right flank. Chhetri tries to reach it and then pokes it wide. BEN 0-0 MUM
10' FOUL!
Poor tackle! Sehnaj slides in on Erik Paartalu and picks up the first yellow card of the night! BEN 0-0 MUM
KICK OFF!
Referee blows the whistle and we are underway. Mumbai City captain has won the toss and decides that his side will attack from left to right. BEN 0-0 MUM
Mumbai City FC Playing XI:
Amrinder (GK), Sauvik, Goian, Joyner, Subhasish, Issoko, Sehnaj, Machado (C), Raynier, Bastos, Sougou.
Subs: Ravi Kumar (GK), Anwar Ali, Bipin Singh, Mirabaje, Milan Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Bengaluru FC Playing XI:
Gurpreet (GK), Serran, Juanan, Bheke, Nishu, Khabra, Paartalu, Dimas, Udanta, Chencho, Chhetri (C).
Subs: Poirei (GK), Gursimrat, Rino, Boithang Haokip, Xisco, Kean Lewis, Semboi Haokip.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog of today's encounter between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City. BFC will be looking to put clear daylight between themselves and the second place with a win over Mumbai City. They are unbeaten in the nine matches so far, the only team to have not a lost a match yet in the league. Who will win today? Stay tuned for live updates.