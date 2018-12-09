ISL 2018, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City Highlights: 10-man Mumbai hold Bengaluru to 1-1 draw

Bengaluru FC failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage in the second half as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Mumbai City FC in an engrossing Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

In an end-to-end affair till the last minute, Udanta Singh gave Bengaluru the lead in the 23rd minute but Modou Sougou equalised in the 31st minute. Bengaluru maintained their unbeaten record while Mumbai took their unbeaten streak to seven matches.

