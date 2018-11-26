Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos highlights: Udanta Singh’s late strike gives Bengaluru 1-0 victory

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos highlights: Bengaluru FC maintained their unbeaten record in this edition of Hero ISL as they secured a 1-0 victory over Delhi Dynamos. Udanta Singh’s scored the winning goal for the home side in the 87th minute of the match. However, Dynamos put up a great show in the first half but were unfortunate to find the goal. With this victory Bengaluru FC have climbed to the top of the points table with 19 points.

Live Blog Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos highlights: FULL TIME: BEN 1-0 DEL Udanta Singh's late strike give Bengaluru FC a 1-0 win over Delhi Dynamos. With this win they climb to the top of the ISL points table. 87' GOAL 87' GOAL! Bengaluru FC break the deadlock as Udanta Singh fires it inside the goalpost from outside the box. 82' FREEKICK Udanta is brought down by Nandhakumarjust outside the box, as the referee blows the whistle for FREE KICK. However, the delivery is poor as the ball goes straight towards the Delhi goalkeeper, who punches it away. 69' MISS A lofted delivery by Udanta Singh lands straight into Xisco Hernandez's feet, who takes a shot from close range. Delhi goalkeeper Albino Gomes faces no trouble in dealing with the ball as the shot was not well-timed and it lacked pace. 60' BEN 0-0 DEL The ball is being tossed around in both the halves as players from both the sides are struggling to penetrate through the defence line. SECOND HALF The second half action is underway with the home side getting the ball rolling. In a surprising turn of events, Bengaluru FC have so far been very sloppy as Dynamos look more composed in the attack. HALF TIME Both the sides are unable to break the deadlock as the referee blows the whistle for HALF TIME. Dynamos have been the better side so far as they have 5 shots on TARGET, while Bengaluru are yet to threaten the Delhi goalkeeper. 39' BEN 0-0 DEL Both the sides have been very poor while delivering the CORNERS as the defenders are facing no difficulties in dealing with them. Meanwhile, Sandhu again makes another brilliant save after Nandhakumar runs in from the right before taking an aim at the Bengaluru goalpost. 30' SAVE Gurpreet Singh Sandhu rescues the home side from trailing behind as he makes a brilliant SAVE in an one-on-one situation. Lallianzuala Chhangte tried to tap the ball through Sandhu's legs, but the Bengaluru goalkeeper had it well covered. 27' MISS MISS! That should have gone inside the goalpost. Nandhakumar Sekar, who was unamarked, recieves an inch-perfect pass inside the D but his shot goes wide of the goalpost. 20' CORNER Lallianzuala Chhangte has been exceptional for Dynamos in the right flank. This time the young Mizo player steals the ball from the defender and crosses inside the box. However, the cross is blocked and Dynamos get a corner, which is eventually comfortbaly collected by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. After 20 minutes of play, the scoreline is 0-0. 8' CHANCE A lovely through ball from centre of the pitch to Sunil Chhetri. The Bengaluru skipper runs with the ball but a heavy second touch makes it easy for the Delhi goalkeeper to clear the ball out of danger. KICK OFF Peep Peep! The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway with Delhi Dynamos starting the proceedings. BEN 0-0 DEL PLAYERS ARRIVE IN THE PITCH The warm up session before the match is over and players from both the sides arrive in the centre of the pitch for the Indian national anthem. Sunil Chhetri's 150 games in Bengaluru FC It's taken him a little more than five years to get there, and here's how 150 games in BFC Blue have played out for our talisman and skipper @chetrisunil11. #BENDEL #Chhetri150 pic.twitter.com/svYAoFio5K — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) 26 November 2018 Delhi Dynamos Playing XI Playing XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Bikramjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Marcos Tebar, Adria Carmona, Pritam Kotal (C), Narayan Das, Nandhakumar Sekar, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Andrija Kaludjerovic. It's the first start of the season for custodian Albino Gomes while Andrija Kaluderovic returns to the starting line-up.



Here's how @GombauJosep is lining up side for #BENDEL. pic.twitter.com/6MATZ1nYVI — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) 26 November 2018 Bengaluru FC Playing XI Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rino Anto, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Nishu Kumar, Chencho Gyeltshen. TEAM NEWS! @rinoanto makes the starting XI this evening as @ErikPaartalu returns to the bench for Carles Cuadrat. #BENDEL #WeAreBFC #Chhetri150 pic.twitter.com/9eZx6W0ceo — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) 26 November 2018 ISL LIVE Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Monday. All eyes will be on Sunil Chhetri who will be making his 150th appearance for the Blues today.