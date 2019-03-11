ISL 2018-19 Semi-final Preview: Mumbai City hope for unlikely miracle in Goa

With the odds stacked heavily against the visitors, Mumbai City will have to give it their all and hope for an unlikely miracle when they play Goa FC in the second leg of the Indian Super League 2018-19 semifinals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on Tuesday.

Goa are at a comfortable position, returning home with an advantage of 5-1 against the Islanders, who will not only have to prevent the hosts from scoring but also keep converting chances at the other end.

ISL has never seen any team with such a big comeback in its history Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa seems to have already accepted defeat. “In football and in life, we can never say never but the reality is that it is very difficult to change this result. To be honest, yes, we have a small chance to change this result. If you want me to say that I’m here to score six-to-seven goals to change the result, I will try to do this. I have seen things in football that no one would believe, but normally it is very difficult to change the result from the first leg,” said Costa.

The first leg saw Mumbai take the lead in the first half-an-hour but Goa came from behind to go into the half-time with the score reading 2-1 in their favour. It was in the second half that the visitors brought their A game on and embarrassed Mumbai in their home 5-1.

Arnold Issoko did well for Mumbai, who could not capitalise on the chances he created. Despite a poor first-leg, Mumbai will rest their hopes on Modou Sougou, who has scored 12 goals this season. Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping for another great show by Corominas, who under in his name 16 goals and 7 assists.

Goa have a brilliant record this season against Mumbai, having beaten Costa’s side in all the three matches they played so far. The last time Mumbai visited Fatorda, they were humiliated 5-0. Goa have now scored a total of 12 goals against Mumbai City in this season so far.

However, Goa coach Sergio Lobero sent out a warning to his side by saying that he still did not see them in the final. “I approach this game out of respect because we are facing a great team. I don’t see ourselves in the final yet. If we think we are (in the final), it’s a mistake by us. So, we must be at our 100 per cent.”