ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Streaming: NEUFC hope to make history

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: NorthEast United FC will want to make their historic appearance in the semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) count. For five years, NorthEast struggled to break into the top four. They came close twice, and now that they have finally joined the elite teams, everyone is wondering what coach Eelco Schattorie has up his sleeve as they face Bengaluru FC in the first play-off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC have been the outstanding team for the second successive year. Despite an indifferent second half, Bengaluru still topped the league table. NorthEast United managed to grab the fourth spot, so do they have it in them to topple the favourites?