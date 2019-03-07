ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC Live Score Streaming: NEUFC hope to make history

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final Football Live Score, Northeast United vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: NorthEast United FC will want to make their historic appearance in the semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) count. For five years, NorthEast struggled to break into the top four. They came close twice, and now that they have finally joined the elite teams, everyone is wondering what coach Eelco Schattorie has up his sleeve as they face Bengaluru FC in the first play-off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.
Bengaluru FC have been the outstanding team for the second successive year. Despite an indifferent second half, Bengaluru still topped the league table. NorthEast United managed to grab the fourth spot, so do they have it in them to topple the favourites?
CHANCE!
Another nervous moment for the Bengaluru goalie as Gurpreet charges towards the ball and punches it straight to the NorthEast player. The player tries to head the ball over the keeper but his effort is intercepted.
Gurpreet Singh fumbles
Redeem Tlang plays a ball towards the box from the right side only to be headed back by Rahul Bheke to the keeper. However, Gurpreet Singh fumbles but is quick to recover as he holds the ball in the second attempt.
KICK OFF
The referee blows the whistle and the first playoffs of ISL 2018-19 between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC is underway. Let's Football!
Bengaluru Playing XI
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Alejandro Garcia Barrera, Sunil Chhetri (C), Miku.
NEUFC Playing XI
Pawan Kumar (GK), Janeiler Rivas, Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rowllin Borges, Federico Gallego, Jose Leudo, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C)
Semifinal preview
In what has been a special season for NorthEast United FC, the Eelco Schattorie’s side will have their eyes set on the chance of creating history by making it to maiden final when they take on Bengaluru FC at their home ground Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati for the first leg of their playoffs on March 7.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League 2019 semifinal first leg as NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru in Guwahati. Stay tuned for live score and updates on this page.