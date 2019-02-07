ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: NEUFC aim to secure top-four spot

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: NEUFC aim to secure top-four spothttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/indian-super-league/isl-2018-19-northeast-united-vs-delhi-dynamos-football-live-score-streaming-5574217/
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: NorthEast United will be looking for a crucial win against an unpredictable Delhi Dynamos in Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. The Highlanders currently occupy the last play-off spot, having tallied 23 points from 14 games. With just four more games left to be played and Jamshedpur FC and ATK breathing down their neck, NorthEast United need to make the most of their home games.
Eelco Schattorie’s side have won just two of the seven matches they have played at home. Dropping points at this juncture could put their bid to reach the ISL play-offs for the first time in danger.
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: NorthEast had preferred a 4-2-3-1 formation with star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche leading the lines initially. But Schattorie has experimented with a 4-4-2 as well. However, he is expected to revert to the shape that brought the Highlanders results. Delhi Dynamos, on the other hand, finally seem to have some wind in their sails. They have picked up seven points from a possible nine in their last three matches.
However, a disastrous initial half of the season has all but put paid to their play-off hopes. The Dynamos, however, will be confident of showing everyone that they can give any team a run for their reputation.
NorthEast United Playing XI:
TP Rehenesh, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Rowllin Borges, Lalthathanga Khalwhring, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Panagiotis Triadis, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Subs: Pawan Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Pawan Kumar, Shouvik Ghosh, Lalrempuia Fanai, Nikhil Kadam, Juan Mascia
Delhi Dynamos Playing XI:
Francisco Dorronsoro, Rana Gharami, Gianni Zuiverloon, Marti Crespi, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar Sekar, Ulises Davila, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Daniel Lalhlimpuia
Subs: Albino Gomes, Sajid Dhot, Pradeep Mohanraj, Rene Mihelic, Romeo Fernandes, Shubham Sarangi, Seiminmang Manchong
Hello and welcome to our live blog of NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos.NorthEast United will be looking for a crucial win against an unpredictable Delhi Dynamos in Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.