ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: NEUFC aim to secure top-four spot

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, NorthEast United vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: NorthEast United will be looking for a crucial win against an unpredictable Delhi Dynamos in Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. The Highlanders currently occupy the last play-off spot, having tallied 23 points from 14 games. With just four more games left to be played and Jamshedpur FC and ATK breathing down their neck, NorthEast United need to make the most of their home games.

Eelco Schattorie’s side have won just two of the seven matches they have played at home. Dropping points at this juncture could put their bid to reach the ISL play-offs for the first time in danger.