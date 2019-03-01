ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala 0-0 NorthEast in first half

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala Blasters FC will hope to sign out with a win in front of their home fans as they face NorthEast United FC in their concluding match of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, on Friday. Kerala Blasters have had a forgettable season, going 14 matches without a win after their opening day victory against ATK, a run they recently ended with a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC at home.
NorthEast United have already sealed their place in the play-offs, having earned 28 points from 17 matches. But with Mumbai City, who are on 30 points, playing their last game the following day, the Highlanders can put pressure on the Islanders and move up the table.
Match 88 | 01 Mar 2019
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Offside
On counter-attack, Seiminlen Doungel makes a decent run before attempting a through ball to Matej Poplatnik. The latter though has run early and is adjudged offside
First corner
NorthEast United FC win the first corner of the game after the ball gets deflected by Anas Edathodika. Nothing much comes out of it
Match underway
The ISL match is underway in Kochi. Kerala Blasters hope to end season on a winning note in front of home fans
Toss
NorthEast United FC have won the toss and decided that they will attack from left to right in the first half.
Half an hour to go
NorthEast United FC Playing XI
Pawan Kumar (G), Janeiler Rivas, Girik Khosla, Federico Gallego, Rowllin Borges (C), Gurwinder Singh, Keegan Pereira, Juan Mascia, Shouvik Ghosh, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring
Kerala Blasters Playing XI
Dheeraj Singh (GK), Cyril Kali, Slavisa Stojanovic, Seiminlen Doungel, Matej Poplatnik, Anas Edathodika, Keziron Kizito, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Pritam Singh, Courage Pekuson.
