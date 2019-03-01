ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala 0-0 NorthEast in first half

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala Blasters FC will hope to sign out with a win in front of their home fans as they face NorthEast United FC in their concluding match of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, on Friday. Kerala Blasters have had a forgettable season, going 14 matches without a win after their opening day victory against ATK, a run they recently ended with a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC at home.

NorthEast United have already sealed their place in the play-offs, having earned 28 points from 17 matches. But with Mumbai City, who are on 30 points, playing their last game the following day, the Highlanders can put pressure on the Islanders and move up the table.

VS Match 88 | 01 Mar 2019 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi Match Details Kerala Blasters FC 0 0 NorthEast United FC