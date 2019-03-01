ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala 0-0 NorthEast in first half

Toggle Menu
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala Blasters FC will hope to sign out with a win in front of their home fans as they face NorthEast United FC in their concluding match of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, on Friday. Kerala Blasters have had a forgettable season, going 14 matches without a win after their opening day victory against ATK, a run they recently ended with a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC at home.

NorthEast United have already sealed their place in the play-offs, having earned 28 points from 17 matches. But with Mumbai City, who are on 30 points, playing their last game the following day, the Highlanders can put pressure on the Islanders and move up the table.

VS

Match 88 | 01 Mar 2019

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Match Details

Kerala Blasters FC

0
    0

    NorthEast United FC

      Match Center

      Live Blog

      ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score Streaming:

      Offside

      On counter-attack, Seiminlen Doungel makes a decent run before attempting a through ball to Matej Poplatnik. The latter though has run early and is adjudged offside

      First corner

      NorthEast United FC win the first corner of the game after the ball gets deflected by Anas  Edathodika. Nothing much comes out of it 

      Match underway

      The ISL match is underway in Kochi. Kerala Blasters hope to end season on a winning note in front of home fans

      Toss

      NorthEast United FC have won the toss and decided that they will attack from left to right in the first half.

      Half an hour to go

      NorthEast United FC Playing XI

      Pawan Kumar (G), Janeiler Rivas, Girik Khosla, Federico Gallego, Rowllin Borges (C), Gurwinder Singh, Keegan Pereira, Juan Mascia, Shouvik Ghosh, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring

      Kerala Blasters Playing XI

      Dheeraj Singh (GK), Cyril Kali, Slavisa Stojanovic, Seiminlen Doungel, Matej Poplatnik, Anas Edathodika, Keziron Kizito, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Pritam Singh, Courage Pekuson.

      ISL LIVE

      Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC. The Yellow Army will play the match for their fans, who would want to bid goodbye to their side on a happy note. Follow this page for live score and updates.

      ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Football Live Score Streaming: For Kerala, the ISL season was over a long time ago, although coach Vingada will need to secure this win and boost the morale ahead of the Super Cup later this month. It might seem it’s all over but there is still plenty to play for. Meanwhile, Eelco Schattorie has had to shuffle his first team quite a bit this season due to a lack of depth in the squad, injuries and suspensions.

