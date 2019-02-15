ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala, Chennaiyin play for pridehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/indian-super-league/isl-2018-19-kerala-blasters-vs-chennaiyin-fc-football-live-score-streaming-5586246/
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala, Chennaiyin play for pride
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Today Match Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC play for pride.
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: Coach Nelo Vingada will be eyeing his first win as Kerala Blasters FC take on bottom-placed Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League’s southern derby in Kochi on Friday. Vingada has overseen draws for Kerala against ATK and Bengaluru along with a defeat to the Delhi Dynamos. The former NorthEast United coach will be hoping to be fourth time lucky as the defending champions come to town.
Kerala have just one win in their kitty so far and are winless in 14 games, resulting in dwindling attendance figures. Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory was not complaining. Follow live score and updates of ISL 2018-19 here.
Live Blog
ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Today Match Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC play for pride.
Chennaiyin FC - Playing XI
Karanjit Singh (GK), Tondonba Singh, Gregory Nelson, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eli Sabia, Raphael Augusto, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves (C), Christopher Herd, Francisco Fernandes, CK Vineeth.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC. While Kerala look for their second win of the tournament, defending champions Chennaiyin search for their third in a season that has not gone their way. Both sides sit at the bottom of the table. Follow this page for live score and updates.
ISL 2018 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: The lack of goals has been Kerala's biggest undoing this season with the side managing just 15 of them in as many matches. Only one player – Slavisa Stojanovic (four) – has scored more than one goal for Kerala in the current campaign and it is no surprise the side has struggled. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, come into the game with a chance to lift themselves off the bottom after what has been a title defence to forget.
Chennaiyin FC - Playing XI
Kerala Blasters FC - Playing XI
Dheeraj Singh (GK), Slavisa Stojanovic, Seiminlen Doungel, Matej Poplatnik, Mohamad Rakip, Anas Edathodika, Keziron Kizito, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Pritam Singh, Courage Pekuson.
ISL LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC. While Kerala look for their second win of the tournament, defending champions Chennaiyin search for their third in a season that has not gone their way. Both sides sit at the bottom of the table. Follow this page for live score and updates.