ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala, Chennaiyin play for pride

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Football Live Score Streaming: Coach Nelo Vingada will be eyeing his first win as Kerala Blasters FC take on bottom-placed Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League’s southern derby in Kochi on Friday. Vingada has overseen draws for Kerala against ATK and Bengaluru along with a defeat to the Delhi Dynamos. The former NorthEast United coach will be hoping to be fourth time lucky as the defending champions come to town.

Kerala have just one win in their kitty so far and are winless in 14 games, resulting in dwindling attendance figures. Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory was not complaining. Follow live score and updates of ISL 2018-19 here.