ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru to give reserves a chance

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: With the play-offs spot reserved, Bengaluru FC will test their reserves when the league leaders face fifth-placed Jamshedpur in in the Indian Super League match on Wednesday. Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the play-offs but the form of Carles Cuadrat’s side since the international break has been a concern.

Bengaluru FC have won only two of their last six matches. They got their confidence back after a 3-0 win over FC Goa in the previous game and will now seek to finish the league stage on a winning note as they face Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, on Wednesday. The Blues have faced Jamshedpur three times and both teams have a win each. Their last meeting ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in October, with Sergio Cidoncha netting a late equaliser in added time.

VS Match 86 | 27 Feb 2019 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur Match Details Jamshedpur FC 0 0 Bengaluru FC Match Center