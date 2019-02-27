ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru to give reserves a chance

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru to give reserves a chancehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/indian-super-league/isl-2018-19-jamshedpur-vs-bengaluru-fc-football-live-score-streaming-5603059/
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: With the play-offs spot reserved, Bengaluru FC will test their reserves when the league leaders face fifth-placed Jamshedpur in in the Indian Super League match on Wednesday. Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the play-offs but the form of Carles Cuadrat’s side since the international break has been a concern.
Bengaluru FC have won only two of their last six matches. They got their confidence back after a 3-0 win over FC Goa in the previous game and will now seek to finish the league stage on a winning note as they face Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, on Wednesday. The Blues have faced Jamshedpur three times and both teams have a win each. Their last meeting ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in October, with Sergio Cidoncha netting a late equaliser in added time.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC and league toppers Bengaluru FC. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Jamshedpur have had a season full of mixed results and have played nine draws this season, the highest tally for a club in the league stage in ISL. After a shocking 1-4 defeat against Pune, they were held by Chennaiyin in their last match, a result that crushed their hopes of qualifying. Cuadrat, who will be hoping to end Bengaluru’s winless run away from home after three losses and a draw in their last four trips, said three second-team players will also start on the bench. “We have the privilege because we are for sure going to finish first in the league. We are not fighting for second or third anymore. We have left some players to save them travel and avoid injuries. It’s a chance for us to give the fringe players an opportunity,” said Cuadrat.
Bengaluru FC Playing XI
Sairuat Kima, Kean Lewis, Luis Lopez, Rino Anto (C), Boithang Haokip, Semboi Haokip, Xisco Hernandez, Soram Poirei (GK), Gursimrat Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika.
Jamshedpur FC - Playing XI
Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Mario Arques, Pablo Morgado, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Carlos Calvo, Memo, Michael Soosairaj, Dhanachandra Singh, Karan Amin, Augustin Fernandes.
ISL LIVE
