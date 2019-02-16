ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Pune City Football Live Score Streaming: Jamshedpur 0-2 Pune in second half

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Jamshedpur FC vs Pune City Football Live Score Streaming: The margin of error will be very small for Jamshedpur FC when they host FC Pune City in a crunch Hero Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday. With as many as five teams battling it out for three playoff spots, Jamshedpur FC have their task cut out with three league games remaining. Cesar Ferrando’s men currently find themselves out of the top-four and anything other than a win on Saturday could see hopes of making the playoffs for the first time take a beating.
Jamshedpur have been unbeaten in their seven home clashes this season and that is a record they will hope to extend with the upcoming clash against Pune as well as the final league game against Bengaluru FC.
GOAL
GOAL! Robin Singh's first ever brace in ISL gives visitors Pune City 3-0 lead in the second half. The Stallions extend their dominance in the game.
Another substitution
Jamshedpur FC make the third and final change for this game as Dhanachandra Singh is replaced by Bikash Jairu.
Substitution
Michael Soosairaj comes in for Augustin Fernandes for Jamshedpur FC in the second half.
Jamshedpur goal cancelled
Carlos scores past Subrata but the referee cancels the goal as Robin interfered when the shot was taken. The assistant referee raises his flag for offside.
Second half
The second half of the match in Jamshedpur is underway. Pue City FC have a lead of two goals.
GOAAALL and HALF TIME
Marcelo Pereira slams the second goal as Pune City go into the half-time with 2-0 lead over hosts Jamshedpur FC. Subrata came out of his line, tried to make the save as Marcelo advanced but failed. Seeing an empty net, Marcelo doubled Pune's lead as they go into the half-time!
Substitution
Robin Gurung, who is injured, makes way for Malsawmzuala for Jamshedpur FC. That's the first substitution of the match.
Another Booking
Goal-scorer Robin Singh follows Pereira for the second booking of the evening for stepping on Gurung's foot.
Yellow card
Pune City's Marcelo Pereira is the first booking of the evening for a rash challenge on Cidoncha, who looks like he is in a lot of pain.
Off target
Sergio Cidoncha plays Farukh on behind the Pune backline but the forward fluffs his line but it goes off target.
Free kick
Jamshedpur FC receive a free kick from a dangerous position after Adil wrestles Cidoncha down. ' Calvo takes the set-piece. It takes a deflection from the wall and goes out for a corner. Nothing comes out of it
GOAL
Robin Singh gives Pune City FC the lead to silence the home crowd in Jamshedpur. The visitors take the lead against run of play
Chance for Pune
Robin lays it up to Hume inside the box but Tiri is alert to block his effort away. Match getting intense as the sides complete ten minutes of play
Chance for Jamshedpur
Calvo puts in a beautiful cross to Farukh on the right but the forward skies his effort over the bar. The hosts should have opened their account with this chance.
Chance for Jamshedpur
Match underway
The ISL 2018-19 match between Jamshedpur FC and Pune City FC is now underway in Jamshedpur.
Pune City Playing XI
Jamshedpur Playing XI
Here is the playing XI of Jamshedpur FC
ISL LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ISL 2018-19 match between Jamshedpur FC and Pune City. Jamshedpur sit on the fifth spot and require a win today in hope of making it to the playoffs. Pune City stand in their way. Follow this page for live score and updates