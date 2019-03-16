ISL 2018-19 Final Preview: Against dominant Bengaluru, FC Goa eye history

The Indian Super League 2019 has arrived at the final showdown with the top two sides of the season Bengaluru FC and FC Goa ready to fight for the title on Sunday in Mumbai. While Bengaluru, who lost the final last year to Chennaiyin FC, view the contest as a shot at redemption, Goa have a chance of creating history.

Bengaluru’s fighting spirit

Bengaluru have been the team to beat since their inclusion in the ISL. In their first year in the league, they overtook all sides to emerge as table toppers with an eight-point lead ahead of the second-placed Chennaiyin FC. That the Blues lost the final at home to Chennaiyin is a different story altogether, but the runaway leaders have scripted a similar story this year, their second season at ISL.

There is something about Bengaluru and their thirst for success that brings the team together in difficult situations. An example of the same was visible in their semifinal second leg performance against NorthEast United FC. Hosting NorthEast in their home ground, Shree Kanteerva stadium, Bengaluru were trailing by 2-1. But the Blues scored three goals to knock down their opponents, and book a spot in the final, courtesy goals from Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri and Miku. “Now we have just one job and that is to win the final. The final will be really tough. Goa are a wonderful team,” said Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat.

Bengaluru topped the round robin stage yet again and will enter the final as the favourites to win the title. The side is highly depended on their Indian squad including Sunil Chhetri, who is the leading goalscorer of the tournament so far, with nine goals to his name. Udanta Singh, Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke will also be expected to make important contributions for the team in the summit clash.

Goa’s chance of making club history

Making their first appearance in a final, Goa were not far behind, eventually catching up with the leaders as both finalists sit at the top with 34 points before the playoffs, only being separated by Bengaluru’s superior head-to-head point difference. Goa, however, does not have a great record against Bengaluru, losing three of their four matches in the last two seasons. Their only win came in a close contest clash last season, when Bengaluru were down to ten men with keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu sent off.

Goa coach Sergio Lobera knows that their opponents are the favourites, but he feels that the final will be different than the league matches the two teams have played in the past two years. “If you look only at the two losses against them then, Bengaluru are the favourites. We are going to approach this final with nothing less than a fight. I believe the final will be completely different than the two league games we have had already,” said Lobera.

Goa have banked on the partnership of Ferran Corominas and Edu Bedia, with the pair combining for 23 goals and 12 assists between them. The Gaurs will again rely on the Spaniard duo’s technical abilities as they face a dominating Bengaluru side. Behind them stands Ahmed Jahouh, who is at the base of the midfield. Jahouh has been prolific with his energetic running as well as tackling while Mourtada Fall has contributed to Goa’s impressive defensive record.

With Goa’s gifted attackers in Corominas and Bedia and a strong presence down the middle, Goa would hope to hand Bengaluru their second successive defeat in the final.