ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: Delhi 0-0 Goa in first half

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa Today Match Football Live Score Streaming: FC Goa hope secure top-four spot when they face an improved Delhi Dynamos in ISL 2018-19.
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming: FC Goa will look to inch closer to the play-off spot when they meet Delhi Dynamos FC in ISL clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Monday. After going 11 matches without a win since the start of the season, Delhi picked up two wins in their last two games and Josep Gombau’s men will want to accumulate as many points as they can before the season draws to an end.
Goa find themselves in the thick of an intense battle to secure a top-four spot and are third in the standings with 24 points from 13 games. Only a point separates them from fourth-placed NorthEast United, although the Highlanders have played an extra game.
Live Blog
Chance for Goa
Early pressure on the hosts from FC Goa as Brandon's corner finds Fall on the far post but the big man from Senegal can't steer it on target.
Match underway
The match is underway as FC Goa get the ball rolling at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
National anthem
The national anthem is being sung and we are minutes away from the clash to begin.
FC Goa Starting XI
Naveen Kumar (GK), Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2018-19 match between Delhi Dynamos and FC Goa. While Delhi have improved their performance after the International break, FC Goa will look to secure their position in the top four when they play the hosts at Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Follow live score and updates here.
Goa head coach Sergio Lobera has prioritized outscoring the opposition and will be focused on maintaining a high goal difference. For the second season running, Goa are top of the charts for the number of goals scored; they had 42 goals to their name at the end of the league stage last season and have 29 so far, with five games in hand. “For me, the most important thing is that we have the highest goal difference in the league. I am not obsessed with clean sheets. I am more worried about the number of goals we score,” said Lobera. Delhi’s season started badly but Gombau’s philosophy has looked effective in parts. The pace from the flanks has been the most threatening aspect of Delhi’s attack, with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nandhakumar Sekar tasked with causing trouble to full-backs. However, the Lions have been found wanting in the final third and profligacy has been their main villain throughout the season. “We are playing good football. We are creating a lot of chances and not scoring so much. That is a problem. We also have to improve our defence as we are conceding goals. Even when we are playing away from home, we are creating chances but not getting the results which is frustrating,” said Gombau.
Delhi Dynamos Playing XI
Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Rana Gharami, Marti Crespi, Narayan Das, Gianni Zuiverloon, Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcos Tebar (C), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bikramjit Singh, Rene Mihelic, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.
ISL Live
