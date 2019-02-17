ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Delhi 1-1 Bengaluru in first half

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru FC will be keen to put their disappointing run of form behind them and become the first team to qualify for the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs. The league leaders need a win to confirm their place among the top four and will look to do the needful against Delhi Dynamos FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The Blues have taken their foot off the accelerator following the winter break and have stumbled a bit. They have just one win in the last four matches and are coming off a 1-2 reverse against arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC.

Meanwhile, Delhi will be out to gain a measure of revenge and finish the season on high after being knocked out of the play-off race. The hosts are placed ninth but that wouldn’t stop them from claiming the prize scalp of Bengaluru. Delhi would be eager to make the most of their recent upturn in form and beat Bengaluru. They are unbeaten in their last four ISL outings. Their defence has notably improved with the team conceding just the two goals apart from managing to keep a clean-sheet against an attack-heavy FC Goa.