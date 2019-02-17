ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Delhi 1-1 Bengaluru in first half

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru FC will be keen to put their disappointing run of form behind them and become the first team to qualify for the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs. The league leaders need a win to confirm their place among the top four and will look to do the needful against Delhi Dynamos FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The Blues have taken their foot off the accelerator following the winter break and have stumbled a bit. They have just one win in the last four matches and are coming off a 1-2 reverse against arch-rivals Chennaiyin FC.
Meanwhile, Delhi will be out to gain a measure of revenge and finish the season on high after being knocked out of the play-off race. The hosts are placed ninth but that wouldn’t stop them from claiming the prize scalp of Bengaluru. Delhi would be eager to make the most of their recent upturn in form and beat Bengaluru. They are unbeaten in their last four ISL outings. Their defence has notably improved with the team conceding just the two goals apart from managing to keep a clean-sheet against an attack-heavy FC Goa.
Chance
Xisco carries Udanta's cross forward to feed Miku. The Venezuelan's effort from an acute angle is spilled by Dorronsoro, but the referee's blown his whistle to indicate an infringement in Udanta's attempts to score.
GOAALLLLL
GOAL! Boithang Haokip equalises for Bengaluru FC as the score reads 1-1 in first half. Bheke takes his time to pick a pass, which finds Xisco down the right flank. The Spaniard sends in a cross that Dorronsoro tips away for Boithang, who smashes home on the volley
YELLOW!
Xisco Hernandez of Bengaluru FC is the first to be booked for an earlier tackle on Davila. The referee had allowed play to continue as Delhi had possession.
GOAAALLLL
GOAL! Ulises Davila is at the perfect place as Nandhakumar's shot is parried away by Gurpreet. Davila slots it home past Gurpreet to give Delhi Dynamos 1-0 lead early in the match.
Match underway
Table-toppers Bengaluru FC get the ball rolling as the match is underway in Delhi. 35 seconds into the match, and Udanta races down the right flank and cuts it back for Miku, but the Venezuelan's shot is miscued
Toss
Delhi Dynamos FC win the toss and have decided to attack from left to right in the first half.
Chhetri doesn't start for Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri starts from the bench. Dimas Delgado takes his place as the stand-in captain for the match.
Warm up
The two teams are going through their final rounds of warm up. We are 20 mins away from kick off here at the JLN Stadium.
Benglauru FC Playing XI
Bengaluru FC Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Albert Serran, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Boithang Haokip, Dimas Delgado (C), Xisco Hernandez, Miku.
Delhi Dynamos Playing XI
Dynamos Playing XI: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Marti Crespi, Rana Gharami, Gianni Zuiverloon, Nandhakumar Sekar, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Ulises Davila, Marcos Tebar (C), Lallianzuala Chhangte.
ISL LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL fixture between Bengaluru FC and Delhi Dynamos. While Bengaluru will look to consolidate position at the top, Delhi will be eyeing revenge against the table-toppers. Follow this page for live scores and updates of the ISL match taking place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.