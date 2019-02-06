ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru look to consolidate top spot

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming: Kerala Blasters face league leaders Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday. The two sides have a burgeoning rivalry between them and three points will be highly coveted despite the disparity in their positions on the table.

Bengaluru have all but sealed their spot in the play-offs with 30 points from 13 games while Kerala Blasters are out of the running for the same (10 points from 14 games). Bengaluru FC will be boasted with possible return of Miku, and the new signing midfielder cum winger Luisma Villa –adding more versatility to their attack. However, the leaders do have concern on the long dry run by captain Sunil Chhetri who hasn’t found the back of net last 600 plus minutes.