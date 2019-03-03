ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, ATK vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: ATK 0-0 Delhi at half time

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, ATK vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: ATK 0-0 Delhi at half timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/indian-super-league/isl-2018-19-atk-vs-delhi-dynamos-football-live-score-streaming-5609204/
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, ATK vs Delhi Dynamos Today Match Football Live Score Streaming: ATK, Delhi Dynamos play their last match of the season on Sunday.
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, ATK vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: ATK and Delhi Dynamos will square-off in what will be the final game of the league stage of the Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. The teams have missed out on a berth to the play-offs for the second successive season and will be a dead-rubber. Steve Coppell would hope that his side can end the league season on a high as they will look to script a win on home soil.
Delhi Dynamos are on a six-match unbeaten run and have garnered 14 points from a possible 18. Interestingly, this run of form came at a time when they were already out of the reckoning for a play-off finish.
ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, ATK vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: Delhi will miss the services of defender Marti Crespi who is injured. All eyes will be on Lallianzuala Chhangte who has been in inspirational form with five goals. Ulises Davila too has shown glimpses of his skill and the Mexican has certainly helped improve Delhi’s attack after joining the team midway through the season. Will ATK end their season with a win at home where they have only registered three victories or will Dynamos avenge their 2-1 defeat from earlier in the campaign?
Half time
HT: The referee blows the whistle and the sides go into the half-time with the score reading 0-0. Not much action in the first half..
Free kick
Adria Carmona takes a set-piece from just outside the box., tries to beat the keeper with his left-footed effort but the ball swings away wide.
Foul
Ricky Lallawmawma becomes the second ATK player to get a booking for a poor foul
Save
Pritam Kotal heads the ball to Adria Carmona to take a volley but Arindam Bhattacharja makes an easy save.
First booking
Pronay Halder becomes the first player receive a yellow card for a foul on Adria Carmona.
Miss
Vinit picks out Daniel who loses control of the ball but it lands towards Ulises, but the midfielder's shot just misses the target.
Chance for Delhi
Narayan skips the challenge of his marker and finds Carmona who puts in a dangerous cross towards Romeo, whose volley though just misses the far post.
Free kick
Freekick in a dangerous position to ATK as VInit pulls down Edu Garcia. Early danger for the visitors. Garcia's freekick finds an unmarked Johnson but his header towards goal finds no one.
Match underway
ATK vs Delhi Dynamos, ISL's last league game, is underway in Kolkata. Delhi Dynamos get us underway
Toss
The home side, ATK has won the coin flip and decide that they will shoot from left to right in the first half. They will be in their famous white and red striped tees.
Delhi Dynamos Playing XI
Lallianzuala Chhangte, Marcos Tebar (C), Ulises Davila, Adria Carmona, Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Vinit Rai, Romeo Fernandes, Narayan Das, Rana Gharami, Gianni Zuiverloon.
ATK Playing XI
Gerson Vieira, John Johnson (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Kalu Uche, Komal Thatal, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Pritam Kotal, Edu Garcia, Andre Bikey, Arindam Bhattacharja (GK).
ISL LIVE
