ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, ATK vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: ATK 0-0 Delhi at half time

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score, ATK vs Delhi Dynamos Football Live Score Streaming: ATK and Delhi Dynamos will square-off in what will be the final game of the league stage of the Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. The teams have missed out on a berth to the play-offs for the second successive season and will be a dead-rubber. Steve Coppell would hope that his side can end the league season on a high as they will look to script a win on home soil.

Delhi Dynamos are on a six-match unbeaten run and have garnered 14 points from a possible 18. Interestingly, this run of form came at a time when they were already out of the reckoning for a play-off finish.

VS Match 90 | 03 Mar 2019 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Match Details ATK 0 0 Delhi Dynamos FC Match Center