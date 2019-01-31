Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018-19 Football Live Score Streaming: Delhi, Kerala seek for redemption

Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: After securing just one win in tweleve matches so far, Delhi Dynamos would look to start afresh as they hit the pitch for the first time after the international break. Dynamos will host Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Both the teams are out of the playoff race and will seek for redemption after struggling in the first phase of the tournament.

The teams have locked horns with each other on 11 occasions in the past, with Kerala winning five and Delhi coming out on top just twice. Kerala, who have also secured just one win in the thirteen matches so far, are placed eight on the points table. Delhi, on the other hand, are placed one spot below their opponent.