ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos highlights: Delhi Dynamos secure first win of season

ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos highlights: It took 12 matches for Delhi Dynamos to finally secure their first win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. Goals from Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Bikramjit Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar saw Dynamos secure a 3-1 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC. A superb finish by young Lalhlimpuia saw Delhi lead in the 16th minute of the match. However, the hosts leveled the score right before the half-time whistle as Raphael Augusto scored from the penalty spot.

Dynamos reclaimed the lead in the 78th minute of the match as Lallianzuala Chhangte rolled the ball towards Bikramjit Singh’s path who found himself in a one-on-one situation with the Chennai goalkeeper. Singh made no mistake as he calmly tapped the ball into the bottom right corner handing Delhi a 1-goal lead. Soon after Singh’s goal, Delhi struck again as Nandhakumar Sekar’s effort from outside the box took a deflection and the ball landed inside the Chennaiyin goalpost.