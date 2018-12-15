ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos highlights: Delhi Dynamos secure first win of season

ISL 2018, Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos highlights: It took 12 matches for Delhi Dynamos to finally secure their first win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. Goals from Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Bikramjit Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar saw Dynamos secure a 3-1 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC. A superb finish by young Lalhlimpuia saw Delhi lead in the 16th minute of the match. However, the hosts leveled the score right before the half-time whistle as Raphael Augusto scored from the penalty spot.
Dynamos reclaimed the lead in the 78th minute of the match as Lallianzuala Chhangte rolled the ball towards Bikramjit Singh’s path who found himself in a one-on-one situation with the Chennai goalkeeper. Singh made no mistake as he calmly tapped the ball into the bottom right corner handing Delhi a 1-goal lead. Soon after Singh’s goal, Delhi struck again as Nandhakumar Sekar’s effort from outside the box took a deflection and the ball landed inside the Chennaiyin goalpost.
Delhi secure first win of season
We are 12 matches into an 18-game season and Delhi Dynamos have finally recorded their first win
It is the first time this season that they have scored more than two goals in a match
It ends Delhi 3-1 Chennaiyin
Delhi double their lead
Delhi Dynamos double their lead as Nandhakumar Sekar's shot takes a deflection and the ball goes inside the Chennaiyin goalpost.
Delhi lead 2-1
GOAL! A superb counter-attack and Delhi Dynamos have once again taken the lead. Lallianzuala Chhangte goes past the defender and rolls the ball towards Bikramjit Singh who slots it past the Chennai keeper.
52' Freekick
Rene Mihelic takes a free kick from the right side of the pitch. He tries to curl the ball towards the near post but his shot sails over the crossbar.
SECOND HALF
The second half action resumes as Delhi Dynamos get the ball rolling at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
HALF TIME
The referee blows the whistle for half-time as both the teams go into the break on level terms. A superb finish by Daniel Lalhlimpuia gave Dynamos the lead in the 16th minute of the game. However, the hosts bounced back as Raphael Augusto blasted the ball inside the Delhi goalpost from the penalty spot.
Hosts are back on level terms
Carlos Salom goes down inside the box and the referee points it towards the penalty spot. Raphael Augusto steps up to take the spot-kick as he slots the ball into the bottom right corner.
SAVE!
A fine save by Francisco Dorronsoro as he punches Carlos Salom's header from the edge of the box for a corner.
GOAL
Daniel Lalhlimpuia scores the first goal of the match as Delhi take a 1-goal lead inside the first 20 minutes. A diving header by the youngster beats the Chennai goalkeeper as the ball goes into the bottom right corner.
MATCH BEGINS
The match between Chennaiyin FC and Delhi Dynamos is underway with the hosts having first shot at goal. A smart move by Raphael Augusto, as he cuts from left and takes an attempt at the goalpost. The ball goes straight to the keeper and he makes no mistake.
Delhi players warming up ahead of their clash
Source: Twitter/ISL
Delhi Dynamos
STARTING XI: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Mohammad Dhot, Pritam Kotal (C), Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rene Mihelic, Marcos Tebar, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bikramjit Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia
Chennaiyin FC
STARTING XI: Karanjit Singh (GK), Tondonba Singh, Mailson Alves (C), Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Germanpreet Singh, Francisco Fernandes, Carlos Salom
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Delhi Dynamos at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. The previous encounter between both the sides ended in a goalless draw as Delhi goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro stood tall denying Chennaiyin FC from finding the winner on numerous occasions.