ISL Live Score, ATK vs NorthEast United Football Live Score Streaming: Both teams go after first win

Under pressure after losing their opener, former champions ATK will be desperate to secure their maiden win of the season when they take on Northeast United in a home fixture of the ongoing Indian Super League. Despite overhauling the side after their ninth place finish last season, two-time champions, ATK's misery continued as they kicked off the fifth edition of the ISL with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters. The Highlanders, on the other hand, showed promise in their first game of the season with a 2-2 draw against a strong FC Goa in Guwahati and they will be looking to register their first win against ATK in five matches.