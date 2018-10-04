ISL Live Score, ATK vs NorthEast United Football Live Score Streaming: Both teams go after first win

ISL Football Live Score, ATK vs NorthEast United Football Live Score Streaming: If head-to-head record was any indication of things to come, ATK are overwhelming favourites to beat NorthEast United at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. Both teams started their season without three points – ATK were beaten 2-0 by Kerala Blasters while NorthEast United played a 2-2 draw against FC Goa at home. They’ve played each other eight times with ATK winning five and NEUFC winning twice. NEUFC have beaten ATK just once in Kolkata – in 2015. Kalu Uche is expected to start for ATK after a substitute appearance.
Indian Super League (ISL) 2018, ATK vs NorthEast United FC Live Score and Updates:
Under pressure after losing their opener, former champions ATK will be desperate to secure their maiden win of the season when they take on Northeast United in a home fixture of the ongoing Indian Super League. Despite overhauling the side after their ninth place finish last season, two-time champions, ATK's misery continued as they kicked off the fifth edition of the ISL with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters. The Highlanders, on the other hand, showed promise in their first game of the season with a 2-2 draw against a strong FC Goa in Guwahati and they will be looking to register their first win against ATK in five matches.
Both the teams fail to find the back of the net at the end of 45 minutes. We can expect a defensive approach by a 10-men ATK in the second half. Stay tuned
3 minutes remain in the first half and North East United are clearly gaining momentum. However, ATK are awarded a freekick from a goal scoring position. The score remain 0-0 as Lanzarote fails to convert.
ATK are compelled to make an early substituion after Ralte gets a red card. Ricky Lallawmawma comes in for Jayesh Rane. Meanwhile, the scores remain 0-0.
Advantage for the visitors as ATK are reduced to 10 men after Sena Ralte gets second yellow card for his challenge on North East United's Nikhil Kadam.
Over the cross bar by ATK's skipper Manuel Lanzarote. Both the teams playing with an attacking mindset. Meanwhile, a freekick just outside the D for the visitors but the goal goes out for a goal kick.
Pronay Halder recieves a yellow card for his sliding challenge on NorthEast United player Federico Gallego.
NorthEast United get the first corner of the match after a brilliant block by ATK defender inside the D.
HERE WE GO! ATK start the game with a pass hoofed ahead wasting no time
ATK - Starting XI
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Aiborlang Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Everton Santos, El Maimouni Noussair, Manuel Lanzarote (C), Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Sena Ralte
NorthEast United FC - Starting XI
TP Rehenesh (GK), Mislav Komorski, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Reagan Singh, Rowllin Borges, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Redeem Tlang, Nikhil Kadam